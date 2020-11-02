New rules for pupils and parents at schools across Scotland come into force today.

It is the latest in a series of measures introduced throughout the country in an effort to combat the spread of coronavirus, and coincides with the introduction of the new 'tier' system, which began at 6am this morning.

The new rules specifically apply to pupils and staff in both primary and secondary schools, as well as parents and other visitors to school sites, including parents at drop-off and pick-up.

There are some rules that apply to pupils living in all levels, and some specific to those at the higher end of the scale.

Here's everything we know about the new rules:

All tiers

Face coverings should be worn by adults at all times where social distancing cannot be observed in both primary and secondary schools - with some exceptions in the first two years of primary (P1-2)

In line with other workplaces, face coverings should be worn by adults (unless exemptions apply) in corridors, canteens (except when eating) and office/admin/other confined communal areas

Parents and other visitors to a school site, whether entering the building or otherwise, should be wearing a face covering - including parents at drop-off and pick-up

Children who are 12 but still in primary school will not be required to wear a mask

Adults and children and young people aged five and over should also wear coverings when they are travelling on dedicated school transport

Tier 3 & 4

Pupils in the senior phase (S4-S6) should wear a face covering in the classroom, as well as moving around in corridors and communal areas

Teachers should do the same

Deputy First Minister John Swinney said: “From Monday, there will be increased use of face coverings and new advice to help protect those in the shielding category.

“It is vital that all the measures are followed rigorously in schools. Doing that – together with the collective efforts of all of us across wider society ­– will help to ensure that schools can safely remain open.

“None of the levels in the framework require any automatic move to school closures or blended learning. However, no one can predict what the coming weeks and months will bring. Remote learning remains an important contingency for schools at all levels of the strategic framework and there has been considerable progress made in the provision of remote learning, should that be required.”