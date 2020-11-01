Fireworks were set off at police officers in a "large-scale disturbance" involving a crowd of around 100 people in Dundee.
Officers escaped unharmed after people began using the fireworks in an intimidation attempt on Saturday at around 7.05pm.
Extra police were called in to help break up the gathering in Beauly Square, with specially trained officers attending.
Inquiries into the incident are continuing, and anyone with information is urged to contact police.
Chief Inspector David Mcintosh, the local area commander for Dundee, said: “Luckily no one was injured during this disorder, however this kind of behaviour is completely unacceptable.
“Our main priority at the time was ensuring the safety of the public and our officers, however inquiries are ongoing to identify those involved in this disturbance and take the appropriate action.”
He said officers were currently carrying out additional patrols in the area to “provide public reassurance” and urged anyone with information about the disturbance to call the police.
