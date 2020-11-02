IN this world now where it seems anything goes, it is hard to fathom that a work of fiction could scandalise society. But 60 years ago today, Lady Chatterley’s Lover was the subject of a landmark obscenity case following decades of censorship and notoriety.

Written by D. H. Lawrence?

David Herbert Lawrence, born in Nottinghamshire in 1885, also wrote the novels Sons and Lovers, The Rainbow and Women in Love. At the time of his death from TB in 1930 at the age of 44, his literary reputation was largely unfavourable.

Lady Chatterley’s Lover?

Now considered a masterpiece, the novel tells the tale of Constance Chatterley - wed to a wealthy landowner who is paralysed and emotionally distant - who embarks on a passionate affair with the estate's gamekeeper, Oliver Mellors. Lawrence’s explicit descriptions of the affair and the characters’ physical relationship caused the book to be banned as pornographic.

When was it published?

Lawrence, who regarded his last work as his most important, raising intellectual discussions of class, paid for it to be privately published in Italy in 1928 and France a year later. An edition was published in the US in 1928 and Britain in 1932, but both were heavily censored. His publishers thought his language and sexual descriptions were obscene under both American and British censorship laws and no-one could legally publish or sell the unexpurgated novel, with copies subject to confiscation.

All this changed in 1959?

In 1960, Penguin Books published the full unexpurgated edition and sparked a test of the new obscenity law. The publisher was prosecuted under the Obscene Publications Act 1959.

It went to trial?

At the old Bailey, over six days, with witnesses including the writer E. M. Forster. At one point, the prosecution was mocked when chief prosecutor, Mervyn Griffith-Jones, asked if Lady Chatterley’s Lover was the kind of book "you would wish your wife or servants to read”, suggesting a detachment from changing social norms. And so, 60 years ago today, the jury defended Lady Chatterley’s honour by finding in favour of Penguin, ushering in a new era that rubber-stamped the liberalisation of publishing.

It followed a similar trial in America?

In 1959, Grove Press published the novel in full. Copies sold via the Readers’ Subscription Book Club were detained by the US postal service, such was the scandal. A court case was filed against the New York City postmaster, with the courts finding in favour of Grove Press, revolutionising American obscenity laws.

The trial sparked a sales surge?

Although the trial had attempted to suppress access to the book, it simply served to spark huge sales - over only three months following the verdict, three million copies of Lady Chatterley’s Lover sold, reportedly outselling the bible. Selfridges sold 250 copies in minutes. A spokesman told The Times newspaper: “It's bedlam here. We could have sold 10,000 copies if we had had them.”

The last word?

The Penguin second edition, published in 1961, features a publisher's dedication: "For having published this book, Penguin Books was prosecuted under the Obscene Publications Act, 1959 at the Old Bailey in London from 20 October to 2 November 1960. This edition is therefore dedicated to the twelve jurors, three women and nine men, who returned a verdict of 'not guilty' and thus made D. H. Lawrence's last novel available for the first time to the public in the United Kingdom".