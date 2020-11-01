IF you think politics is a rough old business, try being a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing when Craig Revel Horwood appoints himself judge, jury and executioner.

There was Jacqui Smith, former Home Secretary, trying her best on Saturday night as professional partner Anton Du Beke manoeuvred her around the dance floor.

Admittedly, viewers might have been reminded of a particularly tricky piano relocation, but it is early days in the competition. Revel Horwood however, was in no mood for mercy.

He has form in such matters, having previously told one contestant that they were “the exception to the rule that anyone can learn to dance”, and he was unkind to Judy Murray (also partnered with Du Beke).

On Saturday he told Smith that she looked like the last drunken guest at a party, and he praised Du Beke for having her sit out part of the routine on a swing.

It is just as well Revel Horwood was not asked to judge the UK Government’s performance earlier on Saturday. The day began with reports that Boris Johnson was placing England in a month-long lockdown. The announcement had been scheduled for Monday but the leak meant it had to be brought forward.

A press conference was called for 4pm, which became 5pm, which became 6.30pm. As the clock ticked towards 7pm, the PM finally sashayed in to the Number 10 briefing room. In being so tardy, Mr Johnson had postponed the start of Strictly for a whole four minutes. According to reports, it had been touch and go for a while as to whether the live programme would have to be shunted to another day.

Who knows what effect all that delay and speculation had on the chances of a former Home Secretary possessed of two left feet? And what would Revel Horwood have had to say about the PM’s appalling lack of timing? Not “fab-u-lous” I would bet.

The UK Government’s Bambi on ice impression was the talk of The Andrew Marr Show and Sky News’ Ridge on Sunday. Michael Gove was the Minister sent out to explain why a national lockdown in England that had been deemed “completely wrong” by the PM a few weeks ago was now policy.

Mr Gove said a change in circumstances, particularly the speed at which the virus was spreading in England, required a shift in response. After the “Why the U-turn?” questions came the “When will it end?”queries.

At the Saturday press conference, the Prime Minister said the restrictions would end on December 2, when the Government would reintroduce local rules based on the latest data and trends.

But Mr Gove told Sophy Ridge it would be “foolish” to predict what would happen with the pandemic over the next four weeks. Asked whether the national lockdown could be extended, he replied: “Yes.”

By the time he was sitting across the desk from Andrew Marr, Mr Gove said it was his “fervent hope” that the lockdown in England would end on December 2, but decisions would be guided by the facts.

Earlier, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer turned up on Marr to remind viewers that he, in common with the SAGE group of scientific advisers, had called for a “circuit break” lockdown three weeks ago.

“Now at that stage the Government rejected it out of hand, ridiculed it, now only to do precisely the same thing.” There had been a very human cost to that delay, he added. “On the day that Sage recommended a circuit-break, the daily death rate was 11, yesterday it was 326.”

Asked if it should be a UK-wide lockdown, Sir Keir said: “Ideally yes… it should be a four-nation approach if that’s possible. It’s for the PM to lead on that.”

On Politics Scotland, the Deputy FM John Swinney said Scotland would be sticking with its own five tier localised system, but it would be “foolish” – Gove's word again – to rule out a national lockdown.

In common with others, Marr was keen to dig deeper into how the UK Government found itself caught on the hop on Saturday by a leak. The decision to place England in lockdown had been taken at a meeting attended by the PM, the Chancellor Rishi Sunak, Mr Gove, and England’s Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

Someone had talked. Was it you, asked Marr.

“No,” said Mr Gove.

Did he know who it was?

“No.”

The PM had been forced to apologise to his backbenchers, many whom were reported to be furious at yet another bodged communications job by Downing Street.

“Let me assure you that the leak was not a no10 briefing and indeed we have launched an inquiry to catch the culprit,” wrote Mr Johnson.

Given there were only a handful of Ministers at the crucial meeting, it might be thought finding the person responsible would not be too difficult.

If only such investigations were that simple. If only leak inquiries ever caught the leaker. Instead, that’s a waltz into fantasy territory that might even impress Revel Horwood.