There have been 1,148 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours in Scotland with 6 deaths reported. 

According to Scottish Government figures, 81 people were in intensive care yesterday with Covid-19 with 1,193 in hospital.

There were 18,565 of tests carried out, 7% of these being positive.

Yesterday it 1,101 cases were recorded with 24 new deaths.

The new figures come ahead of the new five-tier coronavirus system coming into force on Monday with Scots living under the new restrictions from 6am on November 2. 

They range from Levels 0-4, with the highest level, which includes restrictions similar to the full lockdown in March, only to be used if “absolutely necessary”

Since the start of the pandemic, 2,849 ​​​​​​people have died who have tested positive

4,482 deaths have been registered in Scotland where COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate