There have been 1,148 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours in Scotland with 6 deaths reported.
According to Scottish Government figures, 81 people were in intensive care yesterday with Covid-19 with 1,193 in hospital.
There were 18,565 of tests carried out, 7% of these being positive.
Yesterday it 1,101 cases were recorded with 24 new deaths.
The new figures come ahead of the new five-tier coronavirus system coming into force on Monday with Scots living under the new restrictions from 6am on November 2.
They range from Levels 0-4, with the highest level, which includes restrictions similar to the full lockdown in March, only to be used if “absolutely necessary”
Since the start of the pandemic, 2,849 people have died who have tested positive
4,482 deaths have been registered in Scotland where COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate
