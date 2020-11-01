IT was all change at BBC Scotland at the weekend following the departure of several high-profile presenters. Among those who have taken voluntary redundancy are Politics Scotland anchor Gordon Brewer, plus fellow Weekend GMS hosts Isabel Fraser and Bill Whiteford. In total, 60 jobs will go to save £6.2 million. Whiteford left last Friday, tweeting a picture of the BBC HQ at Pacific Quay, Glasgow, together with a photo showing the final airlifts out of Saigon, and the message, "That's me aff then".
That's me aff then. pic.twitter.com/qujeZf1g4o— Bill Whiteford (@Billwhiteford) October 30, 2020
On Saturday's GMS the presenting team were Graham Stewart and Gillian Sharpe, with Stewart on his own on Sunday. On Politics Scotland Andrew Kerr was the host.
