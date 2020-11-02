SCOTLAND's fire brigades are tackling emergencies during the pandemic with nearly 800 fewer firefighters than eight years ago, leading to concerns the nation is not ready to deal with new threats.

The Fire Brigades Union has sounded alarm bells as data reveals that the numbers of firefighters and control room staff have dropped by 11% from 7197 in 2011/12 to 6406 in 2019/20.

The combined threats of climate change related events such as flooding and wildfires, pandemics, terrorism, and the post-Grenfell building safety crisis will require the immediate funding hundreds of firefighters in Scotland in the next year, the FBU says, to ensure the fire and rescue service can tackle “the risks of today and tomorrow”.

Without additional crews, the public face a “roll of the dice” every time a major incident occurs, with firefighters hoping that it won’t coincide with another serious emergency.

If the pandemic had broken out during mass-flooding earlier this year, the FBU has warned firefighters might not have been able to support the pandemic response.

The UK has lost more than 11,000 firefighters and control room staff since 2010, a 19% drop in numbers. And the FBU says the UK is short of 5000.

The Fire Brigades Union has already written to Prime Minister Boris Johnson and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon warning about the impact of austerity.

It said fire crews have taken on more responsibilities as public services feel the impact of coronavirus.

In Scotland, the union said the fire service budget was cut by seven per cent in cash terms since regional brigades merged in 2013.

They had to absorb an 11 per cent cash drop in the first five years, before some increases in recent years.

It has said the recent Glasgow School of Art blaze showed the need for a well funded service.

Across the UK, the staffing shortage has caused many fire and rescue services to send out fire engines with just three firefighters on board, fewer than the minimum five required to safety perform a rescue or tackle a fire.

Dealing with incidents like flooding and road traffic accidents has become an increasing part of the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service's job.

New figures for 2019/20 show that while the number of blazes attended was 25,472, down 8.7% on the previous year, the number of "non-fire incidents" has risen by 10.7% in the year, including a 40.7% rise in dealing with flooding incidents.

The FBU is today (Monday) launching its #FundTheFrontline campaign, in which firefighters and members of the public will be asked to write to their MPs demanding urgent investment in the government’s one-year spending review.

The FBU said that across the UK firefighters took on fourteen new activities to respond to the first wave of the pandemic, including moving dead bodies, driving ambulances, and delivering Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

The peak of Covid-19 response operations fell after firefighters were stretched by mass flooding and before they were called out to wildfires, they said.

The union said firefighteres are major frontline responders to 11 of the 12 risks in the UK government’s national risk register, which includes pandemics; severe weather; coastal and inland flooding; major industrial accidents; as well as attacks on transport; crowded places and critical national infrastructure; and Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) attacks.

The union said that the government’s Building Safety and Fire Safety Bills, intended to tackle the building safety crisis exposed by Grenfell, represent enormous increases in firefighters’ inspection, prevention, and enforcement work, without providing funding to hire more personnel.

Matt Wrack, FBU general secretary, said: "Be it mass flooding and wildfires caused by climate change, huge post-Grenfell building safety challenges, terrorist attacks; or pandemics, firefighters are an all hazards emergency service on the frontline protecting the UK from the vast majority of major threats.

"But a decade of devastating cuts means that we can only effectively handle one of these crises at a time. The brutal reality is that, if and when mass-flooding or another major emergency hits this winter, it could impact firefighters’ ability to aid the pandemic response, or respond to another major incident.

"Increasingly, each time one of these major emergencies break out, the public face a roll of the dice, hoping that more than one won’t come at once - and it’s only a matter of time until we lose that gamble.

"Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak need to recognise the scale of risk faced by the public and fund the frontline firefighters who keep people safe. We need at least 5,000 new firefighters immediately to repair some of the damage austerity has done to our service and prepare for the risks of today and tomorrow."

Firefighters will stage a socially-distanced protest in Westminster on Monday.

The Fire Brigades Union in Scotland has said it will continue to campaign to demand "long term sustainable budgets to support firefighter jobs, safe crewing levels and the threat of fire station closures".

In a circular to members it said: "It has been public servants, including firefighters, on the frontline response to this pandemic and it would be unacceptable if the response from employers, to this outstanding commitment to the people of Scotland, is by cutting jobs, crewing levels and closing fire stations."