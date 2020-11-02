Prince William tested positive for coronavirus in April, according to reports.
The Duke of Cambridge continued with telephone and video engagements, the Sun revealed on Monday, and told one observer he had not wanted to worry anyone.
Kensington Palace declined to comment when approached on Sunday, but did not deny the report.
According to The Sun, William said he did not tell anyone about his positive test result because “there were important things going on and I didn’t want to worry anyone” and he was “determined it should be business as usual”.
The newspaper said William was treated by palace doctors and followed Government guidelines by isolating at the family home Anmer Hall, in Norfolk, carrying out 14 telephone and video call engagements during April.
It was unclear last night why Kensington Palace would have kept secret a positive test by William, as information was given about the Prince of Wales.
