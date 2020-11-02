THERE are fears Glasgow could soon be placed Tier 4 of new lockdown rules - putting thousands of jobs in the city at risk.

Council bosses have sounded the warning and urged Glasgwegians to follow the Scottish Government's guidelines before it is too late.

The city is currently under Tier 3 restrictions, which allows hospitality businesses to operate until 6pm with the sale of alcohol prohibited.

Under Tier 4, limitations would be similar to the national lockdown in March, but with schools remaining open.

It would mean the closure of non-essential shops, pubs and restaurants, gyms, libraries and hairdressers.

Councillor Susan Aitken, leader of Glasgow City Council, said: “We are nowhere near out of the woods yet. Level 3 is tough but if we move to level 4 that will be awful.

"If we keep following the rules we can live more normal lives and protect thousands of jobs.”

Paul Stevenson, owner of the city’s Paesano and Sugo restaurants, said: “Businesses such as ours employ a lot of people in Glasgow, and many of these jobs could be at risk if the city moves to Tier Four.

"Level three is hard enough, but at least it gives us a chance to keep trading, keep people in jobs, and keep giving Glaswegians a place to meet friends and family.

"We have gone the extra mile to protect the health of our staff and customers and I want to say how important it is that we all stick to the rules and not only safeguard our health, but ensure that our jobs and businesses are safe.”