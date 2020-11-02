Actor Johnny Depp has lost his High Court libel action against The Sun newspaper.

The Pirates Of The Caribbean star sued the tabloid’s publisher, News Group Newspapers (NGN), and its executive editor, Dan Wootton, over an article which labelled him a "wife beater".

The article referred to “overwhelming evidence” that he attacked ex-wife Amber Heard during their relationship – which he strenuously denies.

In a ruling on Monday, Mr Justice Nicol dismissed the Pirates Of The Caribbean star’s claim, saying NGN had proved what was in the article to be “substantially true”.

The judge said: “Although he has proved the necessary elements of his cause of action in libel, the defendants have shown that what they published in the meaning which I have held the words to bear was substantially true.

“I have reached these conclusions having examined in detail the 14 incidents on which the defendants rely, as well as the over-arching considerations which the claimant submitted I should take into account.”

A spokesman for The Sun said: "The Sun has stood up and campaigned for the victims of domestic abuse for over twenty years.

"Domestic abuse victims must never be silenced and we thank the Judge for his careful consideration and thank Amber Heard for her courage in giving evidence to the court."