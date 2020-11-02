A KEY Scottish road is shut for a third successive day today after suffering more landslides during the weekend.

And this evening it will leave motorists with a 60 mile diversion as the usual single track alternative route to the A83 at Rest and be Thankful is also set to shut this evening due to heavy rain.

The A83 has been open for barely three weeks since August 4 when a landslip brought about by rain blocked the road.

Over the past weekend Storm Aiden brought around 90mm of heavy rain since early Saturday morning which caused two significant landslides at the important Highlands route, both of which were held back from reaching the A83 by the landslide debris fences on the hillside.

Teams will continue with assessments of the hillside throughout Monday and begin work to clear the debris from the fences and complete any repairs.

Picture: BEAR Scotland

Engineers are also continuing to install further mitigation measures at the steep channel formed by major landslips in August and September, including an in-channel barrier on the hillside.

All traffic to be diverted via standard diversion route from 6pm The latest landslide issues have also led to closures of the Old Military Road over the weekend, and it reopened at around 7.45am on Monday monring following a safety inspection from geotechnical specialists.

But maintenance firm BEAR Scotland said it is set to close again from 6pm this evening due to further heavy rain forecast.

The standard diversion route via the A83, A82, A85 and A819 will be implemented overnight as a safety precaution as more wet weather is forecast to impact the area.

Eddie Ross, BEAR Scotland’s north west representative: “We’re continuing to lead on a safety-first approach and have taken the decision to close the OMR overnight tonight from 6pm due to further heavy rain forecast in the area.

“All traffic will be diverted via the A83, A82, A85 and A819 overnight, and we’ll have our patrols in place so they are available to respond to any issues on the diversion route to ensure we are doing everything we can to help keep traffic moving.

“We’ll carry out an assessment as first light on Tuesday with a view to reopening the OMR to road users tomorrow morning.

“This past weekend’s wet weather has had a significant impact on the hillside, including causing two significant landslips which were prevented from reaching the road by the debris fences, however we need to carry out work at each location to control water flow, empty the fences to regain their capacity and undertake repairs.

“As ever we thank the local community and motorists for their continued patience while we do everything we can to address the ongoing situation at the Rest.”

Ministers have previously been accused of wasting nearly £80 million on more than a decade of failed solutions to landslides on the road after the latest multiple slips in heavy rainfall.

Some locals have called for a public inquiry into the problems, with many saying a permanent solution must be found.

Transport Scotland published details of the 11 "corridor options" for a new route to replace the landslip-prone section of the A83 include building up to three bridges or tunnels.

But the choice of solution is not expected till next year.

What alternative travel options are available at the Rest and Be Thankful when the A83 and Old Military Road are closed overnight?

Ferry provider Western Ferries can accommodate diverted traffic. Up to date information available at www.western-ferries.co.uk by phone 01369 704452 or email enquiries@western-ferries.co.uk

The standard diversion route runs from the closure points at Tarbet to Cairndow is detailed:

A82/ A85 / A819: Westbound: Turn right onto the A82 at Tarbet and follow the road until Crianlarich – Turn left onto A82 and continue until Tyndrum – Turn left onto the A85 and continue until Dalmally - Turn left onto A819 and follow the road until Inveraray. Thereafter follow permanent signing. Distance: 58.8 miles.

Eastbound: At Inveraray, turn left onto the A819 then follow the road until Dalmally – Turn right onto the A85 and continue until Tyndrum – Turn right onto the A82 and follow the road to Crianlarich – Turn right onto A82 and follow the road until Tarbet. Distance: 58.8 miles.