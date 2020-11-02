A person has been found dead at a North Ayrshire railway station this morning.
Emergency services attended Kilwinning Train Station following reports there was an unresponsive person in the shelter.
Paramedics attended the incident shortly after 7am and pronounced the person dead at the scene.
Police are working to identify the person and inform their family.
The death is not being treated as suspicious at this time.
A spokesperson for British Transport Police said: "Officers were called to Kilwinning station shortly after 7am this morning following reports of an unresponsive person.
"Paramedics also attended however sadly the person has been pronounced dead at the scene.
"Officers are now working to identify the person and inform their family. The incident is not being treated as suspicious."
Trains between Ardrossan Harbour and Glasgow Central were disrupted while emergency services dealt with the death this morning.
ScotRail initiated ticket acceptance with Stagecoach West service 11 towards Largs only.
NEW: Due to the emergency services dealing with an incident at Kilwinning train services between Glasgow Central and Ardrossan Harbour will be revised. I'll update you all soon. ^Megan pic.twitter.com/yfgwcCSdlX— ScotRail (@ScotRail) November 2, 2020
