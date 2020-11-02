POLICE have broken up an illegal rave at a farm in East Renfrewshire.

They were alerted following reports of Halloween revellers in fancy dress descending on a disused farm shed at Patterton, near Newton Mearns at the weekend.

The event had been promoted through social media and began at 1pm on Saturday.

Police Scotland have confirmed they are investigating after breaking up the illegal party after a tip off.

Police officers in Scotland are breaking up hundreds of house parties every week despite the ongoing ban on home visits.

Data shows there have been more than 3,000 call-outs since the force was granted new powers in late August.

More than 420 fines have been issued and 83 arrests have been made.

A spike in home gatherings in Tayside and Lanarkshire, where tough rules are being considered, can also be seen.

Police Scotland were granted powers by the government August 28 to break up large house parties that contravened new restrictions on social gatherings.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon made it clear the move was necessary to ensure socialising continued in a safe and responsible manner.

Police Scotland confirmed a number of party-goers ran off from the Patterton rave on Saturday evening once officers arrived.

She said: "Officers attended following a report of an illegal gathering and a small group of people dispersed as they arrived."

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Government said: "It remains the case - in all parts of Scotland - that we should not meet up in groups of more than six people from two households, or in each other's homes.

"That is incredibly hard for all of us. But household mixing is one of the biggest risks of transmission.

"We know that the vast majority of the public are abiding by the current rules which are essential to get the spread of coronavirus under control.

"We know it is tough but we urge everyone to continue to stick with the restrictions to protect our communities and the NHS."

Police officers were called out to 3,052 illegal gatherings between August 28 and October 14.

A third of these reports occurred after nationwide restrictions were implemented on 23 September.