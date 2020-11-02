Scotland faces a wave of alcohol-related health problems a charity has warned as new figures show lockdown resulted in an “alarming” increase in drinking.

Research by alcohol charity Drinkaware reveals that more than a quarter of drinkers in Scotland (29%) drank more alcohol than they usually would during the early months of lockdown, while one in 10 consumed more throughout the overall lockdown period.

Job insecurity and poor mental health were cited as key factors associated with people turning to alcohol.

The charity is calling on the Scottish Government to prioritise drink-related harm in light of the findings – including alcohol consumption being looked at as a factor within mental health strategies.

A Government spokesman confirmed Public Health Scotland has been asked to report on alcohol sales data for 2020 to help officials better understand the seriousness of the problem.

Drinkaware chief executive Elaine Hindal said: “Our monitor shows that when people are feeling fragile – whether they’re uncertain about their futures or struggling with working at home – they could be reaching for a drink.

“And while some people adapt, many might not be getting to grips with the so-called ‘new normal’, continuing to drink more than they usually would.

“Drinking can cause mental health conditions or make them worse, negatively affect your sleep, lead to weight gain, and has the potential to impair your immune function. It can also have many other serious long-term mental and physical health consequences.

“As a nation we must wake up to the health impact of drinking so much alcohol.

“The evidence clearly links drinking more to job insecurity and negative mental health. If general uncertainty lies ahead, it is crucial that we do not sleepwalk into the winter months and ignore these lockdown lessons. Otherwise, the UK could face a wave of alcohol-related health issues.”

Drinkaware’s Monitor 2020, a study of more than 1,318 Scottish adults, also found that those categorised as “higher risk drinkers” – almost 700,000 Scots – were most likely to have drunk more than normal through the lockdown period (22%).

This group was also more likely to be drinking on more days a week than usual (43% compared with 20% of all Scottish drinkers) and drinking earlier in the day than usual (21% compared with 10% of all Scottish drinkers).

In the UK as a whole, Drinkaware said 26% of people in the UK increased their consumption and one in 10 reported drinking more throughout the entire lockdown period.

The study, published today, found the most common reasons people gave for drinking more were having more time available and less structure to their day or week.

Others said they drank more to help with stress or anxiety, or to relieve boredom.

The charity said that poor job security, negative mental health, poor eating and smoking habits and working from home were also factors.

Ms Hindal added: “It is crucial that the impact of increased alcohol consumption, particularly in those people who already drink heavily, is recognised as a public health priority to prevent avoidable health problems.

“We urge the Government to use this new research to support its efforts in tackling alcohol harm, for instance, ensuring alcohol consumption is considered as an important factor in both obesity and mental health national strategies. With disruption to working life as we know it a huge concern, employers too, can play

a role in supporting staff wellbeing, particularly by being more aware of how the workplace and work-related stress is associated with drinking more.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “We are keen to understand the impact of Covid-19 and lockdown on a range of health behaviours including alcohol consumption, and have commissioned Public Health Scotland to report on alcohol sales data for 2020. These data will be available in the coming weeks.

“We know these are worrying and uncertain times for many people. During the pandemic and beyond we would encourage people to find other ways to ‘clear their head’ to help cope with stress.

“Alcohol can reduce the immune system’s ability to fight off infectious diseases and can have an impact on the health of our heart and lungs. Choosing to cut back on how much you drink may help reduce related health risks and any associated complications linked to Covid-19.”

The Drinkaware report also revealed that many Scots drank less over the lockdown period.

In the earlier months, 24% of drinkers in Scotland drank less than their normal and this proportion remained roughly the same (29%) during July and August.

The reasons given for drinking less than normal were not seeing friends and family or having social occasions (60%) and not going out (57%).