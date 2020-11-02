RANGERS duo Jordan Jones and George Edmundson have been suspended and fined by the police after breaking strict coronavirus protocols.

The Ibrox pair attended a Glasgow house party on Sunday night before cops broke up the gathering in the early hours of Monday morning.

Ten party-goers, including Jones and Edmundson, were fined after the illicit bash was brought to an end and the footballers are now completing 14-days of self-isolation.

A Rangers club statement read: "Rangers have been made aware of an incident last night involving two of our players, Jordan Jones and George Edmundson.

"Both players breached Covid regulations by attending a private gathering with others outside of their household.

"We can confirm that both players will be suspended pending an internal investigation.

"On the instruction of Dr Mark Waller, the players will also self isolate for 14 days."

Rangers Managing Director, Stewart Robertson, said: “The Chairman Douglas Park, Ross Wilson, Steven Gerrard and I discussed this matter as soon as it was brought to our attention.

"We are completely aligned in our action and the standards that are being set at Rangers.

"We will not tolerate behaviour that does not follow those standards and it is totally unacceptable for any of our players to be involved in anything that puts at risk the excellent protocols that have been put in place at Rangers.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson added: “Around 1.25am on Monday, November 2, we received a report of a house party in Glasgow.

“Officers attended and ten people were issued with Fixed Penalty Notices. Advice was given and the party was dispersed.”