By Claire Mack

TWO crises, acting independently, are shaping the way the world will look in the coming decades.

One, we’re all aware of: the impacts of coronavirus are all around. The other – climate change – is accelerating towards us, with the first tendrils of its impact already being felt in Scotland.

Both crises, though, present opportunities as well as challenges.

Covid-19 may well provide the hard stop needed to reset economies on a new path. That path – often dubbed a “green economic recovery” – means reshaping how we live to tackle climate change while reaping the benefits of doing so.

Scotland has a head start here, and as Scottish Renewables launches its manifesto for next year’s Scottish Parliament election today, as part of the Scottish Renewable Energy Festival, it’s time to focus on how to tap its potential.

We’re calling on the next Scottish Government to establish a Net-zero Energy Commission to provide Scotland with a national net-zero pathway, aligning all parts of society on the same mission.

Crucially, that means leaving no-one behind; imperative if we’re to use the expertise of our declining oil and gas sector to power a new energy system based on renewables like wind, tidal, hydro and solar.

To oversee that shift we’re also calling for the appointment of a Cabinet Secretary for Energy and Net-zero Transition to put energy, and its power to deliver the economic, social and environmental benefits of net-zero, at the heart of government.

A key example of that is our planning system, which is currently delaying rather than facilitating the fight against climate change. Planning decisions can currently take years, with outdated policies requiring renewable energy schemes to prove they are needed. The climate emergency means that there is no longer any question of that, and we’re recommending that the next Scottish Government introduces a low-carbon assessment into the planning process to recognise net-zero as a material consideration.

The economic potential of renewable energy is enormous: we now know that for every gigawatt of clean electricity generation installed in Scotland 1,500 jobs are created and £133 million is added to our economy.

To reap these benefits and future-proof our economy our manifesto, which is available now on our website, recommends that the next Scottish Government works in close partnership with industry to develop a Renewable Energy Economic Plan in which it should revise its 2030 renewable energy target from 50 to 60%.

Ambitious goals like this have already made Scotland a focus for international investors looking to build green energy projects, delivering jobs and investment from the islands to the Borders. And that’s something else our manifesto recognises: while other sectors are place-based – producing economic and social benefits in a limited area – renewable energy has already had positive impacts in our most remote and rural regions.

Those are areas which have some of the highest rates of fuel poverty, so we’re also calling for the next Scottish Government to set a target that fossil fuel heating systems in these communities will be phased out by 2030 and replaced by low-carbon heat pumps, assisted by a new Rural Heat Decarbonisation Fund.

It’s said you shouldn’t work in renewable energy unless you’re an optimist. In 2020, with countries across the world making a green economic recovery from coronavirus their stated aim, technology costs falling and public support for our industry at all-time highs, the world is realising that optimism is built on strong foundations.

Claire Mack is chief executive of Scottish Renewables