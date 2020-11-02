A new poll suggests not a single British constituency would back Donald Trump for the US presidency if Britons had a vote in tomorrow’s election and the most enthusiastic supporters of Joe Biden are in Scotland.

The snapshot for the political website Politico by public relations consultancy Hanbury Strategy, which involved almost 4,000 people, polled between October 9 and 15, points to a clear victory for the 77-year-old Democrat hopeful with 76 per cent of the UK vote compared to just 24 per cent for the Republican incumbent, who is 74.

Even a healthy majority of Conservative voters in Britain would back Mr Biden, 65%, while 88% of Labour voters would do the same. Genderwise, 82% of women on this side of the Atlantic would back Mr Biden while 70% of men are backing him.

The most pro-Biden seats are: 1, East Dunbartonshire with 85.3% support; 2, Edinburgh South with 83.7%; 3, Dulwich and West Norwood in London; 4, Brighton Pavilion and 5, Hornsey and Wood Green, also in London.

The top five most pro-Trump seats are all south of the border: 1, Great Grimsby with 32.7% support; 2, Castle Point in Essex with 31.8%; 3, Hull East; 4, Basildon South and Thurrock East, also in Essex, and 5, Kingston upon Hull West and Hessle.

The largest amount of support for Mr Biden, a former vice-president, is among older Britons. Some 80% of those aged 55 and 64 support the Democrat; this goes up to 83% for those aged 65 and over. At the younger end, support for Mr Biden is lower but still high with support at 73% among the 18 to 24 age group.

James Kanagasooriam, a partner at Hanbury Strategy who led the research, said Britons would be “overjoyed to see the back of President Trump” if he lost this week.

“Supporters from each of the main British political parties are overwhelmingly in favour of Joe Biden winning. The results suggest that US culture wars don’t translate neatly across when they are imported to the UK,” he added.

As the clock ticks down to the final hours both candidates have been criss-crossing the nation.

Mr Trump visited five battleground states while Mr Biden spoke at a campaign event in Pennsylvania, where the race also looks very close.

In the national opinion polls, the former vice-president has a healthy lead but the election will be won and lost in just a few key states where his advantage is much narrower.

So far, more than 90 million people have already cast their votes, putting America on course for its highest turnout in a century.