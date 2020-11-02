No coronavirus deaths have been confirmed in the last 24 hours in Scotland.
Daily figures announced by Nicola Sturgeon at the Scottish Government's daily briefing revealed there have been no further confirmed deaths from the virus, and so the death toll remains at 2849.
In the last day, 951 people tested positive for the virus.
Of the new cases, 385 were in Greater Glasgow and Clyde, 268 in Lanarkshire, 76 in Ayrshire and Arran and 69 in Lothian.
As of midnight last night, 1225 were in hospital, up 32 from yesterday, with 92 in intensive care.
