THE UK Government's handling of Brexit has "undermined" the union, according to the Scottish Conservatives leader.

In a keynote speech this morning, Douglas Ross said the "emotional case" for the union had to be made more strongly to prevent Scottish independence.

And he argued that the Treasury must agree to provide Scotland with furlough cash if the country goes in to a national lockdown, like England will do from Thursday.

Speaking at a Policy Exchange event, he said:" I said that independence was not inevitable and I truly believe that is the case.

"But you can’t ignore the way that Brexit and how it has been delivered has undermined the perception that there are common shared values that unite us."

He added that the "key driving force" behind independence support was "the perception that our values are no longer shared".

Mr Ross explained: "After the Brexit process and the handling of the pandemic, they no longer see our Union as underpinned by shared values, as special."

He added that it was the UK Government's job to "reemphasise the shared values that exist across our four nations", including providing the furlough scheme for Scotland if it goes into lockdown.

So far the Treasury has refused to say whether furlough money would be available for the devolved nations after the next four weeks, when England's lockdown is due to be lifted.

The MP for Moray continued:" These shared values were clear when Rishi Sunak delivered the furlough scheme that protected millions of jobs in every part of the UK.

"The furlough scheme has not just been a lifeline to people who would have otherwise lost their jobs, it is also a real and tangible reminder of the economic security of the Union.

"It shows exactly how boldly we can act as a United Kingdom.

"Now that the scheme has been extended to cover the impact of a second lockdown in England, how could a Unionist government not restart the scheme if a second lockdown is required in Scotland?

"It cannot be that furlough is not affordable when Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland or parts of Northern England need to go into lockdown - but when all of England goes into lockdown, the taps are turned on.

"So this has to be cleared up, now. Commit to extending furlough if Scotland needs to go into lockdown."

Mr Ross said he has been in discussions with cabinet ministers in Westminster following the Prime Minister's announcement about the English lockdown on Saturday.

He said: "I had discussions very soon after the Prime Minster's announcement on Saturday evening, with several members of the Cabinet.

"I made my feelings known then that I thought we should get out in front of this, we should make that commitment at the same time that it has been given to England. It's right that the Chancellor announced the introduction of the furlough scheme and it would be available for all parts of the UK for the time that is being delivered in England, but we have to go further."

A statement on the England-wide lockdown, and a debate among MPs will take place in the house of commons this afternoon.

Scottish, Welsh and north of England MPs are expected to ask the Government why the additional funds have become available now when the Government said there was no extra money before for northern English cities.

Scottish and Welsh politicians will also push the government to commit to extending the furlough scheme for their countries.