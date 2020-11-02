The gothic home in a Scots cemetery is up for sale with thousands of graves nearby.
The house sits at the entrance to Arbroath's Eastern Cemetery which houses thousands of tombs and headstones.
The 1894-build two-bedroom property is available with offers invited of over £125,000.
Estate agents marketing the house have described it as "unique with character".
Agents say the home includes a large enclosed garden to the rear as well as a garden shed to the side while internally a hallway leads to the two bedrooms. It also contains a lounged with bay window and a kitchen.
The cemetery has been cited as having some prehistoric history.
A monument there is part of a stone-lined souterrain of the later Iron Age, in use probably between around 250 BC and AD 400, according to Historic Environment Scotland. It was once described as "important" and "a relatively well-preserved and representative example of its type".
It was discovered in 1932 and partially excavated, but was filled in during the 1990s.
According to HES the monument can significantly enhance understanding and appreciation of later Iron Age settlement, "particularly the way that agricultural products and surpluses were stored".
The souterrain's masonry walls were revealed during the 20th century, "demonstrating that the stone lining survives and preserves features such as indications of corbelling and a narrow entrance passage at the northwestern end".
