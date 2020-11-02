Scotland's new five-tiered system for tackling the Covid-19 pandemic started today.

Nicola Sturgeon announced the framework last week which sees tiers in ranging from 0 to 4 - with 0 being the lowest lockdown level.

However the First Minister has said she will consider whether to impose another national lockdown in Scotland now the furlough scheme has been extended.

Speaking at the Scottish Government’s coronavirus briefing, Nicola Sturgeon said:

"I made clear last week, when I set out the levels that would apply initially, that we might yet have to go further and that we can’t rule out – and shouldn’t rule out – a move to Level 4 for all or parts of the country."

This regulations include non-essential travel to/from level 3 or level 4 areas in Scotland and strictly adhering to the strategic framework.

Here's what you need to know:

Can I travel in Scotland?





If you live or work anywhere where there are protective measures in place – at whatever level – you should not travel to another area to avoid them.

If you live in a Level 4 local authority area you should:

Avoid any unnecessary travel out of the area

Also keep journeys within the area to an absolute minimum

If you have to travel for essential purposes, follow the guidance on travelling safely below

If you live in a Level 3 local authority area you should:

Avoid any unnecessary travel out of the area

If you have to travel for essential purposes, follow the guidance on travelling safely below

If you live in a Level 0, 1, or 2 area in Scotland, or are considering travel to Scotland from anywhere else, you should:

Minimise unnecessary journeys between areas in different levels

And avoid any unnecessary travel to places in Level 3 or Level 4 areas

If you have to travel for essential purposes, follow the guidance on travelling safely below

You can find out which parts of Scotland are in Levels 3 and 4 via the Scottish Government's postcode checker here.

Can I travel to the rest of the UK?





Restrictions and advice on what you can do and where you can travel are also in place within England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Under the current Scottish Government guidance, given the state of the epidemic across the UK is that people avoid any unnecessary travel between Scotland and England, Wales, or Northern Ireland.

This applies to people who live in Scotland and to people who live elsewhere in the UK who are thinking of coming to Scotland.

This may change as the virus spreads or is suppressed in different areas, and as the rules and guidance in place there change.

If you have to travel for essential purposes, follow the guidance on travelling safely below.

What are the exceptions?





This is a list of limited exceptions from the guidance not to travel into or out of Level 3 and 4 local authority areas, or to or from other parts of the UK.

It is important for everyone’s safety that we all minimise such travel as much as possible.

Travel for work, or provide voluntary or charitable services, but only where that cannot be done from your home

Travel to school, college, or university where teaching is not provided remotely

(To and from Level 3 areas but not Level 4) travel for under 18s sport

Travel for essential shopping only where it is not possible in your local authority area – you should use on-line shopping or shops, banks and other services in your local area wherever you can

Travel for healthcare, childcare and other essential services, including recycling, but only if they are not available in your local area

Travel to provide care or assistance to a vulnerable person

Travel for shared parenting or travel between the two parts of an extended household

Travel to meet a legal obligation, including attending court or satisfying bail conditions, or to participate in legal proceedings

Travel for essential animal welfare reasons, such as feeding a horse or going to a vet

Local outdoor informal exercise such as walking, cycling, golf, or running (in groups of up to 6 people from no more than 2 households) that starts and finishes at the same place

Travel locally (within around 5 miles of your local authority area) to reach a place to take exercise outdoors

Travel for weddings, civil partnership registrations, funerals and other “life events” (such as bar mitzvahs and christenings)

If you are a minister of religion or worship leader travel to your place of worship

(To or from Level 3 areas, but not Level 4) travel to your normal place of worship

Travel to give blood at a Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service collection session

Travel to transit through Level 3 and 4 areas by road or public transport if your journey begins and ends outside such an area

Travel to move house

Travel to avoid injury, illness or to escape a risk of harm

Can I use public transport?





Transport providers will have procedures to promote the safety of customers and staff, but it is an individual’s responsibility to comply with guidance.

On public transport you must by law wear a face covering, unless you are exempt, and comply with the physical distancing measures that are in place.

If you can walk or cycle please do as this will save space on public transport for those who need it.

Car Sharing

You should avoid sharing a vehicle with people who are not members of your household or extended household as much as possible. If you have no other option, you should:

Keep to small groups of people up to 6 at any one time

Keep your distance and take care entering and exiting the vehicle

Sit as far apart as possible in the vehicle, avoiding face-to-face

Maintain good ventilation by keeping the car windows open

Wear a face covering, unless you are exempt

Clean your hands before and after your journey

If the vehicle is your responsibility, clean the door handles and other areas that people touch

If you regularly share transport whether it is a car or minibus or other private vehicle, try and share with the same people each time

Where can I go on holiday?





You may not have to self-isolate when you arrive or return to Scotland from the below list of countries and territories. This is because these countries have similar or lower levels of coronavirus.

If you are travelling from one of the countries below you must still complete the passenger locator form before arriving.

If the country you are arriving from is not on the below list then you will need to fill in the passenger locator form and self-isolate when you arrive.

Exempt countries and territories:

Antigua and Barbuda

Australia

B​​​​arbados

Brunei

Canary Islands

Cuba

Denmark

Dominica

Estonia

​​​​Faroe Islands

Fiji

Finland

​​​​​​Germany

Greece

Greenland

Grenada

​​​​​​Hong Kong

​​​​​​Japan

Latvia

​​​​​​Macau

Madeira and Azores (not Portugal mainland)

Malaysia

Maldives

Mauritius

New Caledonia

New Zealand

Norway

​​​​Seychelles

Singapore

St Barthélemy

St Kitts & Nevis

St Lucia

St Pierre and Miquelon

St Vincent and the Grenadines

South Korea

Sweden

Taiwan

Thailand

Vietnam

British overseas territories

The following 13 UK overseas territories will also be exempt: