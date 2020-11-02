A TEST and Protect team is carrying out Covid-19 contact tracing at a Clackmannanshire school after an individual tested positive for coronavirus.

Clackmannanshire Council, whose are is in Protection Level 3, say the person connected with Tillicoultry Primary School is self-isolating at home along with the rest of their household.

The council said initial information suggests the virus was contracted outside of the school and there is no evidence at this stage of any transmission within the premises.

The council said close contacts of the individual have been identified and advised to self-isolate at home in line with guidance.

"Robust control measures were already in place in Tillicoultry Primary to protect the health of pupils and staff," the council said.

It comes a matter of days after NHS Forth Valley urged local people across Clackmannanshire to be vigilant and do everything possible to protect themselves and others following a "concerning" increase in cases of Covid-19 over the last few weeks.

The plea on Thursday came as the Forth Valley health board area had the sixth highest rates of Covid-19 per 100,000 people in Scotland.

While previously rates within the Stirling and Falkirk council areas were significantly higher than Clackmannanshire, this position had now reversed and Clackmannanshire now has the highest rates in the Forth Valley area.

Recent figures showed that Clackmannanshire has 159 cases per 100,000 people compared with 115 in Falkirk and 81 in Stirling.

Dr Graham Foster, director of public health for NHS Forth Valley, said: “The recent increase in Covid-19 cases is very concerning and we are seeing increasingly levels of household and community transmission across the Clackmannanshire area.

“This is also affecting many local schools and businesses and we are also seeing an increase in hospital admissions of people with Covid-19 from across the Forth Valley, including a number of seriously ill patients who require intensive care.

“I would urge everyone in Clackmannanshire to take steps to protect themselves and help stop the further spread of this virus locally. Stay two metres apart from others, wash your hands or use hand sanitiser regularly, wear a face covering in busy public or communal areas and try to have as few close contacts as you can. Taking these steps will significantly reduce the risk of catching coronavirus and also help avoid the possibility of further restrictions being imposed on the local council area.”