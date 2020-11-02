DOCTORS would be forced to choose who lives and who dies if there was no national lockdown, Boris Johnson has told MPs.

The Prime Minister outlined the new measures for England in the House of Commons, which will see thousands of businesses forced to close and people working from home from Thursday.

He said the decision has been taken as the number of cases of coronavirus was not falling, but vowed the lockdown would end on December 2.

Speaking to MPs, Mr Johnson said: "If we allow our health system to be overwhelmed – exactly as the data now suggests – then that would not only be a disaster for thousands of Covid patients, because their survival rates would fall, we would also reach a point where the NHS was no longer there for everyone.

"The sick would be turned away because there was no room in our hospitals.

"That sacred principle of care for anyone who needs it, whoever they are and whenever they need it could be broken for the first time in our lives.

"Doctors and nurses could be forced to choose which patients to treat, who would live and who would die."

Mr Johnson confirmed people should only go to work if they were unable to work from home.

He said there was a "moral duty to keep schools open" and added: "We must not allow this virus to damage our children’s futures."

He faces a growing revolt within is own party about the new measures, with some MPs set to vote against the plans on Wednesday.

Scottish MPs, includng from his own party, are calling for the furlough scheme to be guaranteed for devolved governments if they should have a full lockdown at a different time than in England.

So far, the Treasury has not confirmed if this will happen.

Self-employed workers across the country will see an increase in the amount of support being made available by the Chancellor, however, according to the PM.

He announced that they will now be able to claim 80 per cent of trading profits, instead of 40 per cent, and the deadline for applying for coronavirus business loans has also been extended to the end of next month.

Mr Johnson also told MPs that scientists were "unanimously optimistic" about the future, and said that devolved governments were working toether on plans for Christmas.

He said:" We have updated the devolved administrations on the action we are taking in England and will continue to work with them on plans for Christmas and beyond.

"And while scientists are bleak in their predictions over the short-term, they are unanimously optimistic about the medium and long-term.

"And if the House asks me what is the exit strategy, what is the way out, let me be as clear as I can it is to get the R down now; to beat this autumn surge and to use this moment to exploit the medical and technical advances we are making to keep it low."