THE UK Government's plans to extend furlough as England enters a national lockdown have been branded a "democratic disgrace" by the SNP.

Ian Blackford, the party's Westminster leader, said the Prime Minister had rejected calls from his party six times since September to extend the job-saving scheme, only to do so when England needed it.

Speaking following Mr Johnson's coronvirus update today, Mr Blackford said the furlough decision finally "buried the nonsense of a union of equals" and said: "A mini extension to furlough was only granted at the 11th hour when one part of the United Kingdom needed it.

"This is a democratic disgrace. The Prime Minister, only acted when England needed support.

"When Scotland needed full furlough support Westminster said 'no'.

"For many, this u-turn is already far too late. Thousands have already lost their jobs unnecessarily, many good businesses have gone under, and millions of the self employed are still excluded."

The MP for Ross, Skye and Lochabar then asked Mr Johnson directly if he would vow to provide 80% salary support for the devolved areas.

He said: "If requested by the devolved governments, particularly if they need to put in place additional lockdown measures, will the Prime Minister guarantee that the Treasury will make 80% furlough payments available if Scottish, Welsh and Northern Irish workers or businesses need it over the coming months?"

Read more: Sturgeon says Scottish lockdown possible next week to maximise furlough scheme

The Prime Minister responded "yes" however stated the furlough scheme on offer now was a "UK-wide scheme".

The Treasury has previously refused to confirm if the scheme would be available in other parts of the country which locked down at a different time to England.

Mr Johnson said "The answers is yes, because the furlough scheme is a UK wide scheme and it applies across the whole of the UK.

"It is true that Scotland is currently taking a slightly different approach but he... I thought he was talking complete nonsense about the non- application of furlough in Scotland, absolute nonsense.

"The Treasury of this country, the United Kingdom, has supplied £7.2billion to support the people of Scotland. Quite right too. And it has protected, 900,000 jobs in Scotland that is thanks to the might of the UK Treasury."

Read more: Boris Johnson: Doctors forced to choose who lives or dies if lockdown not imposed

Sir Keir Starmer outlined what he described as the "human cost of the government's inaction" in his reponse to the PM's address.

The Labour leader said: "On 21st September, when the Government’s own scientists, SAGE, recommended an urgent two-to-three-week circuit break, there were 11 deaths from Covid-19 and just over 4,000 Covid infections.

"For 40 days the Prime Minister ignored that advice.

"When he finally announced a longer and deeper national lockdown on Saturday, those figures had increased to 326 deaths a day and 22,000 Covid cases.

"That is the human cost of the Government’s inaction.

"Rejecting the advice of his own scientists for 40 days was a catastrophic failure of leadership and of judgement."

He said that Labour would give the Government the votes they needed to get the lockdown passed, but said they ust use the four week lockdown to fix the track and tace system.

Mr Starmer added that "at every stage" the PM had been "too slow to act and behind the curve".

Tory MP Charles Walker said he would not be supporting the Government's plans when MPs vote on Wednesday, saying under Mr Johnson the country was drifting "further into an authoritarian, coercive state".

The vice-chairman of the 1922 Committee of Tory backbench MPs explained: "I will not be supporting the Government legislation on Wednesday because as we drift further into an authoritarian, coercive state, the only legal mechanism left open to me is to vote against that legislation.

“That’s all we’ve got left. If my constituents protest they get arrested."