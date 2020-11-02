DOWNING St has declined to comment on suggestions that a Brexit deal on fishing is tantalisingly close, which could help push the UK-EU talks on trade over the line to a successful eleventh-hour conclusion.

As figures from both sides continue to talk - the delicate negotiations in Brussels are due to end on Wednesday before resuming again next week in London - reports suggested they were closing in on a compromise.

This is said to centre on so-called “zonal attachment,” whereby quotas are set based on calculations of fish stocks in both sides’ waters.

The Bloomberg news agency reported that the plan would enable the UK Government to insist it had taken back control of the country’s waters, enabling British boats to have a greater share of the domestic catch, but, crucially, it would also put off setting precise quotas for continental boats until after the whole trade deal is signed.

At the weekend, Clement Beaune, France’s Europe Minister, said: “Let’s try to find a solution which respects both interests; it’s possible.” He also made clear that he was “cautiously optimistic” of reaching a wider agreement “in the coming days or two weeks, let’s say,” that would balance the priorities of both sides.

Asked about the possible breakthrough on fishing quotas, Boris Johnson’s spokesman declined to comment while the highly sensitive talks were on-going.

However, he stressed: “We will only be able to make progress if the EU accepts the reality that the UK will have the right to control access to its waters at the end of this year.

“What we are asking for is a simple, separate framework agreement that reflects our rights under international law, which provide for annual negotiations over access and sharing opportunities based on the scientific principle of zonal attachment,” he added.

The EU, and in particular France, is pushing for a more advantageous deal on fishing quotas in return for granting Britain access to the continental energy market.

While there might be some hope of a compromise on the issue of fishing quotas, there is still no clarity on whether or not a similar breakthrough might be imminent on the other main bone of contention: the level playing field and Government support for businesses.

Meanwhile in his keynote address to the CBI’s online annual conference, Sir Keir Starmer, insisted that the outstanding issues with Brussels “need to be resolved in the national interest”.

He stressed: “The Prime Minister went to the country last December with one central commitment and that was that he had got a Brexit deal already – ‘oven-ready’ – and now he needs to deliver on it because the impact on businesses, communities and the whole country will be profound if he fails to make good on that commitment.”

The Labour leader, who struck a more business-friendly tone in his CBI speech than his predecessor Jeremy Corbyn, made clear the Brexit transition period would not be extended.

Sir Keir, who backed Remain in the referendum, said: “There is no prospect of an extension. There was never going to be a vote in Parliament on it. There was no way of it being forced and that is why I say to the Prime Minister: you promised a deal, get on with it."

The UK is set to leave the Brexit transition period on December 31 but talks on a future trade agreement have proved highly problematic. It is widely regarded that if a deal can be struck, it has to happen by the middle of this month as, beyond this timescale, there would be no time for European parliaments to ratify it.