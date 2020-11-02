SOME of the country's most promising up and coming bands and artists are being celebrated as the Scottish Alternative Music Awards announces the shortlist for the major prizes.

Marking the 11th anniversary of the the annual celebration of the best in new Scottish music, placing a spotlight on phenomenal bands and artists across genres, the live ceremony will be taking place on November 18.

And already one gon is already nailed down for singer-songwriter Amy Macdonald, who is the sole nomineed for the Women In Music Award.

The ceremony will include live performances from Glasgow quintet Walt Disco, who are known for their eccentric style and 80s new wave and post-punk sound, and Edinburgh DJ, rapper, producer and 2019 SAMA nominee Nova, whose debut solo album Re-Up has won the 2020 Scottish Album of the Year Award.

The shortlist is put together by specialists working across the music industry. Three nominators were allocated to each awards category, given the task of selecting the four acts that would make up the shortlist.

Jamie Houston, Music Officer, Creative Scotland said: “The number of bands and artists to emerge from Scotland every year never fails to astonish. Behind the curtain of the mainstream is a world of talent which demands widespread attention. Thanks to National Lottery players, Creative Scotland is once again able to support the SAMA to celebrate voices and talent from Scotland's burgeoning hip-hop, grime and metal scenes, as well as electronic, indie and pop.”

A three day public vote will open on November 9 on the SAMA website, with the winners announced live on Twitch on 18 November.

This year’s first nominees and performers included for Best Breakthrough Award sponsored by Coors Light, Luke La Volpe (Male) and kitti (Female).

The 2020 SAMA nominations are:

Best Acoustic (sponsored by BTO BeCreative)

Bobby Kakouris

Fair Mothers

Jenny Sturgeon

Man of the Minch

Best Electronic (sponsored by citizenM hotels)

Lady Neptune

Pleasure Pool

TAAHLIAH

Tommy Perman

Best Hip Hop (sponsored by Help Musicians Scotland)

CLING

India Ros3

LOTOS

Louis Seivwright

Best Live Act (sponsored by Musicians Union)

Callum Easter

Free Love

Kapil Seshasayee

Still House Plants

Best Metal (sponsored by Hard Rock Cafe Glasgow)

Bleed From Within

King Witch

Neshiima

Saor

Best Newcomer (sponsored by The Academy of Music & Sound)

Nathan Somevi

Kohla

TAAHLIAH

Tamzene

Best Rock/Alternative (sponsored by Rock Rose Gin)

Dead Pony

Fauves

HYYTS

Pleasure Heads