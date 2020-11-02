SOME of the country's most promising up and coming bands and artists are being celebrated as the Scottish Alternative Music Awards announces the shortlist for the major prizes.
Marking the 11th anniversary of the the annual celebration of the best in new Scottish music, placing a spotlight on phenomenal bands and artists across genres, the live ceremony will be taking place on November 18.
And already one gon is already nailed down for singer-songwriter Amy Macdonald, who is the sole nomineed for the Women In Music Award.
The ceremony will include live performances from Glasgow quintet Walt Disco, who are known for their eccentric style and 80s new wave and post-punk sound, and Edinburgh DJ, rapper, producer and 2019 SAMA nominee Nova, whose debut solo album Re-Up has won the 2020 Scottish Album of the Year Award.
The shortlist is put together by specialists working across the music industry. Three nominators were allocated to each awards category, given the task of selecting the four acts that would make up the shortlist.
Jamie Houston, Music Officer, Creative Scotland said: “The number of bands and artists to emerge from Scotland every year never fails to astonish. Behind the curtain of the mainstream is a world of talent which demands widespread attention. Thanks to National Lottery players, Creative Scotland is once again able to support the SAMA to celebrate voices and talent from Scotland's burgeoning hip-hop, grime and metal scenes, as well as electronic, indie and pop.”
A three day public vote will open on November 9 on the SAMA website, with the winners announced live on Twitch on 18 November.
This year’s first nominees and performers included for Best Breakthrough Award sponsored by Coors Light, Luke La Volpe (Male) and kitti (Female).
The 2020 SAMA nominations are:
Best Acoustic (sponsored by BTO BeCreative)
Bobby Kakouris
Fair Mothers
Jenny Sturgeon
Man of the Minch
Best Electronic (sponsored by citizenM hotels)
Lady Neptune
Pleasure Pool
TAAHLIAH
Tommy Perman
Best Hip Hop (sponsored by Help Musicians Scotland)
CLING
India Ros3
LOTOS
Louis Seivwright
Best Live Act (sponsored by Musicians Union)
Callum Easter
Free Love
Kapil Seshasayee
Still House Plants
Best Metal (sponsored by Hard Rock Cafe Glasgow)
Bleed From Within
King Witch
Neshiima
Saor
Best Newcomer (sponsored by The Academy of Music & Sound)
Nathan Somevi
Kohla
TAAHLIAH
Tamzene
Best Rock/Alternative (sponsored by Rock Rose Gin)
Dead Pony
Fauves
HYYTS
Pleasure Heads
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.