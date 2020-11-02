COUNCIL bosses have backed “without reservation” proposals to financially compensate survivors of historic child abuse – but have called for payments to be made over a 10-year period as authorities grapple with a lack of funding compounded by the pandemic.

The Scottish Government has introduced a Bill to make redress payments to victims of historical child abuse in care – with the plans meaning that where survivors have died, compensation can be paid to their partner or children.

Organisations which were responsible for the care of children at the time of the abuse, including local councils, are being asked to contribute to the scheme.

The financial redress scheme will not establish who was legally responsible for the abuse but is “designed to be non-adversarial, faster and sensitive to survivors’ needs”, compared to civil court action.

Derek Yule, local government finance advisor for Cosla, the umbrella organisation for Scottish councils, will appear in front of Holyrood’s Education Committee on Wednesday to discuss the proposals.

In a submission ahead of the appearance, Cosla said that “local government agrees without reservation that survivors of historical abuse must be recognised and compensated in a timely, fair, and appropriate manner”.

But the organisation has pointed to the “severely challenging” financial situation that councils are currently facing amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The submission said: “This scheme will present financial risks which councils are already assessing and accounting for as a matter of high priority.

“This is being highlighted to the committee to emphasise that, whilst local government fully supports the policy intention of the Bill, there must be careful consideration of the financial and resource impacts it will have.

“If Scotland is to provide meaningful and collective recognition of its historical wrongs, we must ensure that local authorities are fully prepared and resourced to support survivors of abuse throughout what will be a very challenging time.”

It is thought that around £350 million will be needed in redress payments to the survivors.

Cosla has warned that the unknown exact figure is “a key area of concern to local government” and has stressed that “consideration must be given for an extended period of payment in order to spread the financial impact for councils”.

It added: “Payment over ten years would be a reasonable suggestion as it profiles the contribution over a longer period, lessening the in-year financial impact and the consequent impact on funding available for core services delivery.

“It would also allow time for the closure of the scheme which is anticipated will run for five years and a final reconciliation of redress payment costs.”