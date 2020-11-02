BORIS Johnson has confirmed that furlough money will be made available for Scotland in the event of another full lockdown.

Despite repeated questions by SNP MPs, the Prime Minister was vague in confirming whether devolved governments would receive funding if their country had to go into lockdown at a different time than England.

However when asked by Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross, the Prime Minister appeared to give a much fuller answer.

Mr Ross asked: "The Prime Minister is right. The furlough scheme is UK-wide for the next month, but the crucial answer we need is will it be available to other nations of the United Kingdom, if in future, the science demands that further lockdowns are required anywhere in the country?

"And if he can't give that commitment, will he explain why it seems that an English job is more important that a Welsh, Northern Irish or Scottish one?"

Mr Johnson replied: "I must repeat what I've said several times already this afternoon. The furlough scheme is a UK wide scheme.

"If other parts of the UK decide to go into measures which require the furlough scheme then of course it is available to them.

"That has to be right and that applies not just now, but of course, in the future as well."

When asked by SNP MP Pete Wishart minutes later if he would confirm the decision, the PM said: "The furlough scheme is a UK-wide scheme and will continue to be available wherever it is needed."

Ian Blackford, SNP leader at Westminster, has now written to the Prime Minister calling for written confirmation of the u-turn.

He said the Scottish Government needs a "cast-iron" promise that "the Treasury will make full 80 per cent furlough payments available to Scotland, whenever it is requested by the Scottish Government, over the coming months - and not just in periods when England is in lockdown."



He added: "Scottish workers and businesses deserve a concrete guarantee - not the appalling catalogue of vague, evasive and confusing answers we have seen from Boris Johnson today, which seemed to be a deliberate attempt to avoid the question. It’s not good enough for people whose jobs are under threat.



"Scotland has called for a full furlough extension for the past six months - but the Tory government has repeatedly refused. It is a democratic disgrace that they were only willing to act when England faced lockdown - and not when Scotland needed support.



"For many it is already too late. As a result of Tory cuts, thousands have already lost their jobs unnecessarily and many good businesses have gone under. By withholding financial support and blocking the devolution of powers, the Tory government has deliberately hindered Scotland's ability to respond to this crisis and damaged our economy."

