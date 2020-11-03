JUST exactly where does Joanna Blythman get the information that “only 2.7% of infections stem from bars or restaurants” ("Panicky politicians and careerist technocrats are killing Scotland’s food culture – and they don’t care", Herald Magazine, October 31)? Coronavirus spreads by social interaction, and unfortunately no matter how assiduously those in the hospitality sector apply mitigation measures, it is not possible to ensure that any environment, especially indoors, is Covid-safe. She accuses not just politicians but also the medical and scientific community of not caring about the consequences of the decisions that they take, the latter being described as “people who relish their new-found importance in the public gaze, people who might even get an OBE or a promotion out of it”. This is petty and spiteful and it does not reflect well on your food critic.

Based on the evidence over the past few weeks from Scotland, the rest of the UK and Europe, it is clear that there is a second wave of coronavirus coming which is very likely to be more deadly than the first. This was the case with the Spanish flu pandemic in 1918. It is therefore imperative that measures are taken to reduce social interactions as much as possible, which will inevitably included the closure of pubs and restaurants. Until we have an accurate and rapid testing regime, or effective treatments or a vaccine, what is the alternative? As a friend of mine once opined, you’re a long time deid.