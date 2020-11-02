POLICE Scotland have arrested 24 people after a weekend of dealing with house gatherings.

More than 300 fixed penalty fines have been issued as police dealt with more than 300 house gatherings over the weekend.

Police Scotland said the vast majority of the gatherings were small groups of people in houses.

Some 24 people were arrested between Friday, 30 October, and Sunday, 1 November.

The majority of fines issued were to small groups from different households meeting in homes in clear breach of the regulations in place to tackle the spread of coronavirus, Police Scotland said.

Between Friday and Sunday more than 3000 calls relating to nuisance, noise and disturbance were made to Police Scotland.

In Glasgow alone officers issued 64 Fixed Penalty Notices and charged a 26-year-old man with culpable and reckless conduct after being called to reports of an illegal Halloween party at a warehouse in Hyde Park Street around 5.30pm on Sunday.

Officers who attended noticed many people were not wearing masks and no physical distancing was in place.

Police Scotland were granted powers by the government on August 28 to break up large house parties that contravened new restrictions on social gatherings.

Assistant Chief Constable Alan Speirs said: “Officers dealt with a significant number of calls to house gatherings over the weekend and we have been quite clear that we will enforce the law where necessary, as the public would expect us to do.

“We are not just talking about large parties. The vast majority were smaller groups of different households meeting indoors.

“House gatherings of any size cause the virus to spread and we are asking people to do the right thing and take personal responsibility.

“I fully understand the implications the current restrictions have on our daily lives, but we cannot have people twisting the rules and disregarding the law which is there to stop the spread of coronavirus and help save lives.

“Anyone clearly breaking the law should be in no doubt that they will be met with a robust response from Police Scotland.”

Officers also dealt with several large-scale parties throughout the country.

In one incident, around 100 people were gathered at a party within a rented property in Bonnybridge, Stirlingshire.

Officers attended shortly after midnight on Saturday and discovered a 48-seater party bus and several cars parked outside.

A 46-year-old man was charged with a breach of coronavirus regulations and issued with a Fixed Penalty Notice. The organiser of the party, a 33-year-old man, was charged with culpable and reckless conduct. He is expected to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Friday, 27 November.

The bus driver was also issued with a FPN and enquiries to establish if any further offences occurred are underway.

In the early hours of Sunday police were also called to a report of a house gathering in the New Town area of Edinburgh. Thirty students were found to be within a property and all received fixed penalty notices.

Police officers in Scotland have been breaking up hundreds of house parties every week despite the ongoing ban on home visits.

Data shows there have been more than 3,000 call-outs since the force was granted new powers in late August.

Between August 29 and October 14, some 420 fines were issued and 83 arrests made as police officers were called out to 3,052 illegal gatherings.

A third of these reports occurred after nationwide restrictions were implemented on 23 September.