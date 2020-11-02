AS the clock ticked down to election day, the two septuagenarian candidates sought to squeeze out the last wavering votes to their cause in one final frenetic dash to the finishing line.

But while the US presidential campaign has been ugly and acrimonious, the upcoming aftermath could be even more so. Donald Trump has not committed to a smooth transfer of power should he lose; it could, many fear, all end up in civil unrest and ultimately be decided in the courts.

The national polls are pointing to a win for Joe Biden, who marks his 78th birthday this month. Yet there is nervousness among Democrats as it could all come down to a few votes in a few key states, where the result looks too close to call as the numbers narrow.

In his home state of Florida, the latest snapshot has got Mr Trump cutting his opponent’s lead to a single point. The sunshine state, which the President won from Hillary Clinton by just a point four years ago, could, with its 29 electoral college votes, help him reach the magical figure of 270.

The 74-year-old incumbent could still, it seems, as he did in 2016, beat the odds and pull it off.

On the last full day of campaigning the showman President was treading the campaign boards in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and lastly in Michigan, where he held his final rally in 2016. Perhaps underlining his camp’s confidence, Mr Biden adopted a more leisurely pace, concentrating on just two states: Ohio and Pennsylvania.

While Mr Trump has sought to focus things on the economy and play down, as much as he can, the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 230,000 Americans, the former vice-president has tried to turn the race for the White House into a referendum on what he sees as his opponent’s dire failure on Covid-19.

Raging against the non-stop media coverage of “Covid, Covid, Covid,” the President hinted strongly he would, if re-elected, fire Dr Anthony Fauci, America’s top infectious disease expert, after Tuesday's poll.

At a rally in Florida, the Republican candidate, faced with chants of “fire Fauci," quipped: "Don't tell anybody, but let me wait until a little bit after the election."

It seems the good doctor crossed a line. Warning that America would have to deal with "a whole lot of hurt" in the weeks ahead due to the surge in coronavirus cases, he noted how Mr Biden was “taking it seriously from a public health perspective" while Mr Trump, he contended, was "looking at it from a different perspective". The thinly veiled language was clear enough; the presidential short fuse had been lit.

The campaign atmosphere has been tense for months but looks set to get a whole lot tenser whoever wins. A Trump victory will spark protests on the streets as it did four years ago but demonstrations will also break out if Mr Biden gets over the line.

A rally in Georgia was cancelled over fears it would attract armed militiamen from a Trump event. In Richmond, Virginia, the President’s supporters, dubbed a "Trump train," scuffled with opponents amid reports of gunfire.

Yesterday, the FBI said it was investigating after a convoy of vehicles with Trump flags surrounded a bus carrying Biden campaign staff on a Texas motorway.

Shops and businesses across the US have left nothing to chance and boarded up windows in expectation of civil unrest. A “non-scalable” fence is being erected around the White House to prevent an invasion of angry protesters from either side.

At the weekend, Mr Trump denied reports that he would declare victory on election night even before the country had received the official vote count. Twitter, the President’s favourite medium, has warned it will place warning labels on any tweets that claim an unverified win.

However, the Republican candidate has warned of the potential for fraud and “misuse” in the vote counts for Pennsylvania and Nevada, swing states that have Democrat governors.

He told reporters: “It’s a terrible thing when ballots can be collected after an election.” However, it is legal. The Supreme Court decided to allow ballots in Pennsylvania to be counted for up to three days after election day.

The President then added: “As soon as that election is over, we are going in with our lawyers.”

The stakes have never been higher. Some 95 million Americans have already voted, putting the country on course for its highest electoral turnout in more than a century.

Yet the final result is unlikely to come on Tuesday; indeed, it could be several days before the final outcome becomes clear.

In some areas, it is common practice for votes to be counted after election day and the coronavirus has complicated matters with a surge in postal votes that could help push back the release of full results in many key states.

Alice Stewart, a Republican strategist, noted how the pandemic, the economy and race relations had created a volatile political concoction but held out little hope things would calm down after this year’s election.

"If 2020 is the most consequential election of our lifetime, heaven help us for 2024. I'm calling Noah and will start building the ark."