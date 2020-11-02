Police in Vienna have said that at least one person has been killed and several more are feared dead after a shooting in the centre of the city.
Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said he believed the incident was an "apparent terror attack".
One attacker was shot dead by officers during a large-scale security incident.
15 people are thought to be in hospital.
Speaking to ORF, Austrian national public service broadcaster Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said: "At the moment I can confirm we believe this is an apparent terror attack."
French president Emmanuel Macron wrote on Twitter: "We the French people share the shock and grief of the Austrian people, struck this evening by an attack in the heart of their capital, Vienna. After France, a friend of ours is attacked. This is our Europe. Our enemies must know who they are dealing with,"
