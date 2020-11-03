THE U-turn announcement of a new lockdown south of the border and why Europe is again at the centre of the coronavirus pandemic were the topics debated by columnists and contributors in the newspapers.

The Daily Mail

Stephen Glover said the chaotic and haphazard way the new lockdown was announced on Saturday evening - with a press conference delayed by at nearly three hours - was symbolic of Boris Johnson’s disorganised approach to the pandemic.

“Some of their graphs were barely intelligible, not least because they were in such small type that they were hard to decipher even on a large television screen,” he said. “One chart suggested that 2,000 people a day might die by early December if nothing is done. Or it could be 4,000. It doesn’t really matter. Project Fear is back.”

He observed that the Prime Minister had none of the gravitas with which he announced the first lockdown in March.

“If he seemed poorly prepared for the occasion, it was probably because he had been bounced by a leak into an early announcement,” he said. “Doesn’t that say all we need to know about this amateurish, muddled administration, whose motto might as well be ‘we U-turn whenever we want to’?”

He pointed out that, two weeks ago, Boris Johnson accused Keir Starmer of wanting to ‘turn the lights out’ with his idea of a two week circuit breaker.

“Government ministers were still insisting late last week that no national lockdown was necessary,” he said. “And then suddenly — bang! — everything changes in a flash. For the first time in my life, I have an inkling of what it must be like to live in a dictatorship.

“But the extraordinary thing about our own little band of home-grown autocrats is their incompetence. This is no way to govern a country.”

The Independent

Sean Smith said the Prime Minister couldn’t stop pulling handbrake turns.

“ It’s not sustainable and he knows it,” he said. “The prime minister presides over an administration that seems to regard contingency planning as a precursor to compromise. Brexit posturing has hardwired this reflex into the government’s standard operating procedure.”

He said this generation of ‘jaunty politicians’ did not have to manage people or events as they climbed the ‘greasy pole of politics. ‘

“Boris Johnson has always had a newspaper columnist’s tendency to skim over the facts, selecting only those that served his viewpoint,” he said. “But Covid-19 is a formidable foe from every angle. The prime minister’s tendency to see detail as beneath his pay grade is no longer an option; he needs to earn the £160,000 salary he is struggling to survive on.”

He said command of details had been a familiar failing throughout the Prime Minister’s career, from misappropriating fictitious quotations to infamously misleading his former leader, Michael Howard.

“A central premise of Kelly Lambert’s fascinating book, Well Grounded: The Neurobiology of Rational Decisions, is that privilege compromises the brain’s ability to contingency plan,” he added. “Those Tory grandees may well conclude that this war, as well as the war on the virus, was lost years ago on the playing fields of Eton. Kelly Lambert would no doubt agree.”

The Guardian

Laura Spinney said Europe registered 1.5 million cases of Covid last week - a record.

“From the outside, it might seem the continent is in the grip of a second wave that is ramping rapidly towards its peak,” she said. “But it is not one wave, it’s many local waves, and that is crucial in understanding how to rein it in and prevent the same thing happening again.”

She said the synchronicity is explained mainly by similarities in public health strategies - schools opened at the same time and countries lifted their lockdowns at a similar time.

“The view of health experts now is that, for various reasons, Europe’s strategy for exiting its spring lockdowns failed,” she said. “Either politicians ignored their advice, or the systems weren’t in place to implement it correctly.”

She said we were better placed now to implement an exit strategy.

“But – and it’s a big but – people are tired, poorer than they were a year ago and fed up,” she said. “That’s why it’s so important that governments explain clearly why this exit strategy is the only feasible one.”