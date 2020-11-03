SEAN Connery blazed a trail through life and left his mark, altering who we, who live in his homeland, feel we are. The loss of one of Scotland’s most famous sons last week has caused us to pause and reflect on some of the lessons we can learn from philosophy of life – both what we might want to take on board and what we should definitely avoid.

How not to get spoiled by fame and success and stay yourself

For all his fame, it always felt he never quite left his background, the “Big Tam” he was in his teens, behind. The director Terence Young, who recruited Sean Connery to play Bond, said of him: “With the exception of Lassie, he is the only person I know who’s never been spoiled by success.”

His adherence to where he came from seemed part of his identity, wherever he chose to live – there in the way he stuck to his Edinburgh accent. “To cultivate an English accent,” he once said, "is already a step and a departure away from what you are … your own background and environment is with you for life. No question about that.”

That our greatest icons are sometimes not all-hero

And Sean Connery certainly had views we would now abhor and condemn. This is the man who in a 1987 interview with Barbara Walters advocating hitting women, saying: “An open-handed slap is justified, if all other alternatives fail and there has been plenty of warning. If a woman is a bitch, or hysterical, or bloody-minded continually, then I’d do it.”

Depressingly, it wasn’t the first time or last time he said it – most famously he did so in a 1965 Playboy interview and also later in 1993 – and, though this may have been view that was of-its-time, it was always shocking.

It also took him a long time to retract that approval of what would now be recognised as domestic abuse.

That you can be a proud Scot wherever you are and whatever you are doing

“I am not an Englishman,” he famously said. “I was never an Englishman, and I don’t ever want to be one. I am a Scotsman! I was a Scotsman and I always will be one.”

One of the things about Connery is that however far he moved from his homeland, and however long he’d been away, the world still saw him as a true Scot. His life also shows that if your country is proud of you, people will listen to your views on its politics and prospective independence, even if you’re living in the Bahamas as a tax exile.

That there’s a lot to be learned through the game of golf

Sean Connery met his wife, Micheline Roquebrune, while playing golf and his routine in his last decades revolved around the game. He once even said, “You know, the Oscar I was awarded for The Untouchables is a wonderful thing, but I can honestly say that I'd rather have won the U.S. Open Golf Tournament.” But golf to him was more than a leisure pursuit. As he put it, "I began to see golf as a metaphor for living for in golf you are basically on your own, competing against yourself and always trying to do better."

VICKY ALLAN