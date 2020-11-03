Nicola Sturgeon has this morning demanded "clarity" while the Scottish Government awaits further details regarding furlough money available in Scotland if there were to be another full lockdown.

It comes after Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick told Sky News that the UK-wide furlough scheme would be available to everyone in the United Kingdom, including Scotland, until December 2, at which time Chancellor Rishi Sunak "quite rightly will have to decide what its future is."

This appears to contradict Boris Johnson's answer when he yesterday confirmed that furlough money would be available for Scotland, and applies "not just now, but of course, in the future as well."

The Prime Minister had previously been vague in confirming whether devolved governments would receive funding if their country went into lockdown at a later point than England's current plans.

But when pressed by Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross and SNP MP Pete Wishart, the Prime Minister appeared confirm it would remain available to Scotland in the future.

He said: "The furlough scheme is a UK-wide scheme and will continue to be available wherever it is needed."

Speaking on Sky News, Mr Jenrick responded to Kaye Burley's question of whether that "promise" had been a "cast-iron guarantee".

He said: "I think what the Prime Minister said yesterday - excuse me for repeating myself - was that we'll continue to provide the financial support that Scotland needs, so that the Scottish people get the benefits of being part of the union, that only being part of the union can provide - and that includes the furlough scheme, which is a UK-wide scheme.

"It will be available to everybody in the United Kingdom, until the 2nd of December.

"At that point I think the Chancellor quite rightly will have to decide what its future is."

Taking to Twitter to express her frustration, Ms Sturgeon has spoken of the need for clarity.

She said: "We need clarity on this urgently today. I'm sorry to say that @ScotGov has had no more detail now than we did before PM statement yesterday.

"Woolly words don't pay people's wages."