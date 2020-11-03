A tiny New Hampshire township has become one of the first places in America to declare its presidential preference - with Joe Biden taking all five of the votes cast.
Dixville Notch, found along the US-Canada border, cast and counted its ballots just after midnigt on Election Day, following a tradition where all eligible voters in the town gather in the "Ballot Room" as soon as the polls open at midnight.
Due to its size, results are announced hours earlier than most other places in the United States.
JUST IN: presidential results from Dixville Notch, NH— Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) November 3, 2020
Biden - 5
Trump - 0
Jorgenson - 0
Hawkins - 0
2016: Clinton 4, Trump 2, Johnson 1, Romney 1
According to the 2010 census, the town has a population of just 12.
And with only five votes cast this year, compared to eight in the last presidential election, it has left many wondering what happened to the "three additional voters from 2016."
First vote in Dixville Notch, NH is for Biden, from a lifelong Republican:— Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) November 3, 2020
“I don’t agree with him on a lot of issues, but... my vote today is meant to send a message to my fellow Republicans that our prty can find its way back.”
pic.twitter.com/w86aJ06omz
In 2016, the majority of Dixville Notch voters chose Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, with four votes for Clinton, two for Trump, as well as one for Ron Johnson and one for Mitt Romney.
The nearby town of Millsfield also opened its polls at midnight, reporting a result of 16 votes for Trump, five for Biden.
According to journalist Andrew Solender, the first vote in Dixville Notch came from Les Otten, who voted for Biden despite being a life-long Republican.
He said: “I don’t agree with him on a lot of issues, but my vote today is meant to send a message to my fellow Republicans that our party can find its way back.”
