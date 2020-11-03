A petition calling for Edinburgh Airport to be renamed in honour of the late Sir Sean Connery is quickly gaining support.
The legendary Scottish actor, born in the Fountainbridge area of Edinburgh, died on Saturday at the age of 90.
The producers of James Bond said they are “devastated” by his death, as he was remembered as “the world’s greatest Scot, the last of the real Hollywood stars, the definitive Bond”.
Tributes have flooded in for the veteran star, who was the first actor to play 007 on the big screen in Dr No in 1962.
This was followed by From Russia With Love, Goldfinger, Thunderball, You Only Live Twice and Diamonds Are Forever.
Now, a petition has been launched for the city of his birth to rename Edinburgh Airport 'Sir Sean Connery airport.'
It would follow other airports named after stars such as John Lennon airport in Liverpool and George Best airport in Belfast.
Petition organiser Andrew Morton commented that following the death of "one of her most famous sons, Edinburgh should have a Sir Sean Connery airport."
One supporter of the petition said: "This is a deserved recognition of a truly magnificent actor and human being who was revered globally."
Another added: "Nothing less for this legend... A global, Scottish icon who gave so much to his homeland."
