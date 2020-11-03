AN ICONIC Scottish road is shut for a fourth successive day today as workers continue to attempt to make things safe after more landslides during the weekend.

Maintenance teams are still working to deal with debris after landslips on the A83 at Rest and be Thankful over the weekend.

The important Highlands artery has been open for barely three weeks since August 4 when a landslip brought about by rain blocked the road.

Motorists were left with a 60-mile diversion as the usual single track alternative route, the Old Military Road, which runs parallel to the A83, was shut overnight due to heavy rain.

Maintenance firm BEAR Scotland said that diversion re-opened at 7.45am following a safety inspection.

Over the past weekend Storm Aiden brought around 90mm of heavy rain since early Saturday morning which caused two significant landslides at the important Highlands route, both of which were held back from reaching the A83 by the landslide debris fences on the hillside.

BEAR Scotland said that they are dealing with debris from the last two landslips which were caught in landslide mitigation fences on the hillside from the heavy rain brought in by Storm Aiden, as well as repair the fences. They said that no material reached the roadside during the landslips this weekend. Engineers are also continuing with work to install further measures to protect the road on the hillside including an in-channel debris barrier following major landslips in August and September.

#A83 #RestandBeThankful: Old Military Road local diversion route currently in use for all road users through Glen Croe. OMR to be used overnight with teams closely monitoring conditions. Engineers continuing with work to address debris fences on A83: https://t.co/uugWZeDPtA pic.twitter.com/8U7ThZetHt — BEAR NW Trunk Roads (@NWTrunkRoads) November 3, 2020

The firms said teams will closely monitor conditions in the area and on the hillside and the route will remain under close review.

Eddie Ross, BEAR Scotland’s north west representative said: “The Old Military Road reopened this morning following a safety inspection from our geotechnical team, and we’re intending to keep the route in use overnight.

“We’ll be closely monitoring conditions in the area throughout the day and during the hours of darkness and we’ll keep the route under close review.

“Teams are continuing with work to control the water flow, and repair and empty the debris fences to regain their full capacity following this past weekend’s wet weather. Engineers also continue with work to install additional mitigation measures on the hillside at the Rest.

“As ever, we thank the local community and road users for their continued patience while we do everything we can to address the ongoing situation at the Rest.”

Ministers have previously been accused of wasting nearly £80 million on more than a decade of failed solutions to landslides on the road after the latest multiple slips in heavy rainfall.

#A83 #RestAndBeThankful: Old Military Road local diversion route now *OPEN* following safety inspection this morning. Teams are continuing with work to address the debris caught in landslip fences over the weekend and install further mitigation measures on the hillside. pic.twitter.com/KN4Ofdvvp9 — BEAR NW Trunk Roads (@NWTrunkRoads) November 3, 2020

Some locals have called for a public inquiry into the problems, with many saying a permanent solution must be found.

Transport Scotland published details of the 11 "corridor options" for a new route to replace the landslip-prone section of the A83 include building up to three bridges or tunnels.

But the choice of solution is not expected till next year.