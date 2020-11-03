Contact tracing is being carried while some pupils are set to self-isolate after a person tested positive for Covid-19 at a Borders secondary school.

Education bosses have assured parents that the risk of onward transmission is low after a positive case of Covid-19 was identified at Hawick High School.

It has not been disclosed whether the person involved is a pupil or a member of staff.

In a joint circular issued by headteacher Vicky Porteous and Lesley Munro, the service director for Young People and Inclusion at Scottish Borders Council, it was confirmed contact tracing is being carried out and it was anticipated that a "small number of pupils" may be contacted asked to self-isolate, where it is determined that they are a 'close contact’ of the person who has tested positive.

The circular issues to parents and carers said: “At this time the advice from NHS Borders’ Public Health team is that the risk of onward transmission remains low and all necessary procedures are in place in the school to minimise further spread of infection. Pupils required to self-isolate will be supported with home learning.

“There is no reason for any other member of the school community to self-isolate or to seek a Covid-19 test unless they are displaying symptoms.

“For reassurance, additional, enhanced cleaning over and above our already enhanced normal cleaning programme has been carried out.

“The school will remain open and is a safe place for pupils to learn.

“We have all necessary risk assessments, processes and procedures in place to keep the school Covid-free and we would simply ask that you continue to remain vigilant for Covid-19 symptoms in your household.”

The statement went on: “We can reassure you that the situation will be monitored closely and we will work with NHS Borders to ensure that the most appropriate advice and updates are provided.”

It comes just a day after six residents and a member of staff at a care home in the Borders town tested positive for coronavirus.

The diagnoses have come at Deanfield Care Home in Hawick, which is home to 20 residents, according to NHS Borders and Scottish Borders Council.

In a statement issued on Monday, a spokesman said: "SB Cares, working closely with NHS Borders, is supporting the residents, their families and staff at this time.

"As a precaution, visiting at Deanfield has been suspended for the time being.

The NHS Borders region has placed into Level 2 of the new five-tier lockdown system.

The system, which came into force on Monday in a bid to curb coronavirus across Scotland. The system runs from Level 0 (allowing the most freedoms) to Level 4 (the strictest rules).