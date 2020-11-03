More than 120 landmarks across Scotland will light up red this week to show support for the Scottish Poppy Appeal.

The ‘Light Up Red’ campaign, which sees some of Scotland's most iconic sites basked in red light, will last until Armistice Day on November 11, and aims to raise awareness of those who have served, those still serving, and their families.

It comes as coronavirus regulations have left the appeal drastically low on volunteers and forced to cancel events as it faces its biggest challenge in generations.

Edinburgh Castle

But despite these unprecedented times, Scotland's landmarks involved in the Light Up Red campaign will serve as a reminder to Scots that acts of remembrance and support to the Armed Forces community must continue.

A number of famous landmarks and iconic locations across the country, varying from castles to telephone boxes are taking part, including Kelvingrove Art Gallery; the SSE Hydro; The Royal Yacht Britannia; Edinburgh Castle; Edinburgh Airport; Glasgow Central Station Clock; Lewis War Memorial in Stornoway and Ness Bridge in Inverness.

SSE Hydro, Glasgow

Members of the public are being encouraged to take pictures of their local landmarks which have been lit up red and share them on social media, tagging @Poppyscotland and using the hashtags #LightUpRed2020, #ScottishPoppyAppeal2020 and #behindthemalways

Gordon Michie, head of fundraising at Poppyscotland said: “Seeing so many landmarks up and down the country, glowing red in tribute to Scotland’s Armed Forces community past and present, is truly breath-taking.

The Royal Yacht Britannia, Edinburgh

"2020 has been one of the most challenging years in the history of Poppyscotland, but the breadth of landmarks and businesses involved in this campaign shows that Scotland still stands shoulder to shoulder with our country’s service personnel.

“The Poppy Appeal is our biggest fundraising initiative of the year. However, due to the lack of volunteers on the streets we are unlikely to see anything like the typical level of donations.

Ness Bridge, Inverness

"We hope that seeing these iconic landmarks bathed in poppy red will act as a powerful reminder of the need to support this year’s Appeal more than ever, and in different ways. We are hugely grateful to all those who have supported us this far, but still have a long way to go to hit fundraising targets.

“Thousands of veterans rely on our support and we urge the public to donate online and ensure that ask their sacrifice is not forgotten.”

Glasgow Central Station

Most buildings will be lighting up from now until Armistice Day, on 11th November.

For more information including the full list of locations across Scotland, and detail on timings, please visit www.poppyscotland.org.uk/Light-Up-Red