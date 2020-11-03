2020 has been a tough year. The coronavirus pandemic has impacted our lives in ways that we could never have imagined as the virus has taken over our lives.

However, as we approach the Christmas period we're all trying our best not to let Covid-19 ruin our festive spirits.

Whether you're excited for movie nights in, games with the family or even just your Turkey dinner - one thing for sure is that it is the season of happiness and we must try not to lose that.

So, let's add some yuletide joy to our Tuesday afternoon by looking at some of the Christmas menus available at our favourite high-street coffee shops.

Starbucks 

Available from 5 November 2020

Drinks

Eggnog Latte, from £3.15 (returning)

Gingerbread Latte, from £3.15 (returning)

Toffee Nut Latte, from £3.15 (returning)

Truffle Deluxe Hot Chocolate, from £3.10 (new)

Food and treats

Christmas Tree Brownie, from £1.90 (returning)

Raspberry and Pistachio Linzer Cookie, from £1.79 (new)

Sea Salted Caramel and Pecan Swirl, from £2.19 (new)

The One with the Gravy Layer Sandwich, from £4.59 (new)

The 'Tis the Season Turkey Sandwich, from £3.59 (returning)

The Very Merry Vegan Wrap, from £2.99 (returning)

Costa

Time to get excited! Quality Street - Purple One Latte, Terry's Chocolate Orange Hot Choc and After Eight Hot Choc. In-store now 😋

Available 3 November 2020

Drinks

After Eight Hot Chocolate - from £3.10 (new)

Black Forest Chocolate Frostino - from £3.10 (returning)

Hot Spiced Apple - from £3.10 (returning)

Irish Velvet Frostino - from £2.30 (returning)

Quality Street Purple One Hot Chocolate - from £2.40 (new)

Quality Street Purple One Latte - from £3.10 (new)

Terry's Chocolate Orange Hot Chocolate - from £3.10 (new)

Food and treats

After Eight muffin - from £1.97 (new)

Brie, maple bacon and cranberry stonebaked panini - from £3.50 (returning)

British pork and bramley apple sausage roll - from £2.19 (new)

British turkey and the trimmings toastie - from £3.50 (returning)

Christmas fruit cake (vegan and gluten-free) - from £1.75 (returning)

Mince tart (vegan and gluten-free) - from £1.75 (returning)

Lobster toastie - from £5.00 (new)

Lotus Biscoff "cheezecake" (vegan) - from £2.63 (new)

Rich chocolate and hazelnut shimmer cake - from £2.63 (new)

Terry’s Chocolate Orange muffin - from £1.97 (returning)

Vegan Father Christmas gingerbread - from £1.75 (new)

Vegan "turkee", cranberry and stuffing bloomer toastie - £3.50 (new)

Pret

Available 3 November 2020

Time to crown the winner. ⁠⠀ ⁠⠀ The ultimate Christmas lunch icon is ________⁠⠀ ⁠⠀ 🎄 Turkey⁠⠀ 🎄 Stuffing ⁠⠀ 🎄 Pigs in Blankets ⁠⠀ 🎄 Nut roast⁠⠀ ⁠⠀ Get voting 👇⁠⠀

Drinks

Gingerbread latte

S'mores hot chocolate

Salter caramel latte

Food

Brie, pistachio & cranberry baguette

Christmas lunch baguette

Mince pie

Pigs in blankets pot

Pigs in blankets hot roll

Prets Christmas lunch sandwich

Salmon, soft cheese & dill sandwich

Vegan Christmas lunch baguette (new)

Vegan Christmas nut roast sandwich (new)

Caffè Nero 

To be confirmed.