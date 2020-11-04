IT is a historic practice that allows people to encapsulate a moment in time for future generations to discover and glean some understanding of life as it was. Now, amid the surging pandemic, ‘covid capsules’ to capture the chaos of 2020 are on the rise all over the world.

Time capsules?

They are, very simply, durable containers in which to store a variety of objects that are chosen as representative of the present time, which are then buried in the ground to be opened in decades or centuries to come. The intention is to create a line of communication with future generations, as well as aiding future archaeologists, anthropologists and historians.

They are usually buried to mark specific events?

The cache of items are often created and buried to mark events as historic as the the turn of the millennium, or as simple as a marker to be included in the cornerstone laying of a new building.

So how old is the custom?

Holy relics have been preserved for millennia, but the preservation of everyday items as a way of showing future generations how life is at the time is believed to date to the 1800s, although the term ‘time capsule’ dates to the 1930s.

As an example?

New York magazine publisher, Anna Deihm, put together one of the first-known time capsules to mark America’s century in 1876. In it were mementos such as a gold fountain pen, a book on temperance and photographs of the president, Ulysses S. Grant. The capsule was concealed at the US Capitol.

Marking the millennium?

Millennium Vault, Europe's largest time capsule, was built in 2000 in Surrey. The capsule - which will not be opened till 3000 - includes mementoes of forces’ sweetheart, Dame Vera Lynn, who died earlier this year; including her autobiography and a life-size cut-out of one of her most iconic World War Two photographs. Other items sealed away include a Mini - specially treated to stop it decaying; one of Yehudi Menuhin's violins, samples of British currency and the Spirit of Ecstasy statuette from the front of a Rolls-Royce.

The final frontier?

Four time capsules are ‘buried’ in space - two plaques featuring pictorial messages showing the origin of the spacecraft and two records with sounds and images showing the diversity of life on Earth - attached to spacecraft for the possible benefit of space travellers in the distant future.

Now?

‘Coronavirus time capsules’ are on the rise to mark this unprecedented year and with the end of 2020 in sight, schools and individuals are trying to encapsulate what this year has meant to them, with experts saying that the opportunity to have tangible evidence in a digitised world is part of the attraction.

For children?

Popular items to include range from rainbow drawings, that were placed in windows worldwide as a symbol of hope during lockdown, to classwork from home learning, but the main idea is that there are no rules and the items placed within are determined by personal choice.

It’s all about posterity?

Nick Yablon, author of ‘Remembrance of Things Present: The Invention of the Time Capsule’, told CNN: “Time capsules allow us to step back from our complex and often overwhelming present to sketch its essential outlines. By adopting the perspective of the future recipients, we acquire a kind of distance from the present that allows us to attempt to summarise, or historicise, it.” He added: “We can imagine our recipients being the next ones to touch/hear/see these objects we place in boxes. They can therefore stand as a token of our commitment to posterity.”