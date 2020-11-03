Almost 1000 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Scotland in the last 24 hours.
Nicola Sturgeon announced that 999 new infections have been recorded since yesterday, with a further 28 deaths recorded.
The total number of cases has now reached 67,011.
New figures confirmed 1254 people were in hospital - an increase of 29 from yesterday - with 92 in intensive care, marking a decrease of one.
Greater Glasgow and Clyde saw the largest increase in cases, with a rise of 378 new cases.
A total of 207 new cases have been recorded in Lanarkshire, with 128 cases recorded in Lothian, and 107 cases in Ayrshire and Arran.
The remaining cases were spread over eight health board areas.
The total number of deaths has now reached 2,877.
Speaking during the daily briefing, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: "I regret to say that a further 28 deaths have been registered in the past 24 hours of patients who first tested positive over the previous 28 days, and that means the total number of deaths under the daily measurement is now 2,877.
'That obviously reminds us again of the heartbreak that this virus is continuing to cause to families the length and breadth of the country and again I convey my condolences to everyone who is in that position and who is mourning a loved one."
