Donald Trump has warned of the potential for “violence in the streets” in a late-night Tweet that has since been ‘hidden’ by Twitter.

With less than 24 hours before the polls close, Donald Trump and Joe Biden are in the final throes of their election campaigns.

However, it seems unlikely that either candidate will go down without a fight when the polls close at around midnight UK time, with Mr Trump tweeting that there may be violence in the streets.

The president was responding to the Supreme Court’s decision to allow mail-in ballots to be counted up to three days after the election in the state of Pennsylvania.

He said: “The Supreme Court decision on voting in Pennsylvania is a VERY dangerous one.

“It will allow rampant and unchecked cheating and will undermine our entire systems of laws. It will also induce violence in the streets. Something must be done!”

However, Twitter was quick to censor the tweet - hiding the content with the message “some or all of the content shared in this tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process.”

It added the link: “Learn how voting by mail is safe and secure.”

Nearly 99 million Americans have already cast their ballot.

At the end of his final campaign event, Mr Trump said it had been an “amazing day”.

He added: "I don't think anybody has ever seen crowds like this. We're getting very good results from early voting and from ballots. And we'll have to see how it all works out. We won't know for a little while."

Mr Biden also expressed optimism, saying: "I have a feeling we are coming together for a big win” and has said that he hopes for a “straightforward, peaceful election."