ALEX Salmond feared publicity about a Scottish Government sexual misconduct probe would hurt his chances of a political comeback, new evidence suggests.

The former first minister’s lawyer told the Government in June 2018 that any leak about the investigation could damage “our client’s prospects of standing for public office”.

He also asked for an assurance that there would be a total information lockdown on the probe, with no official or minister, ever revealing its existence.

At the time, Mr Salmond had been out politics for a year, having lost his Gordon seat at Westminster to Tory Colin Clark in the 2017 general election.

He had also embarked on a new career as a TV host for the Kremlin-backed RT channel.

However, after 30 unbroken years as either an MP, MSP or both, the former SNP leader did not appear to have given up hope of making a return to the political frontline.

Mr Salmond’s supporters claim the misconduct probe, plus a later criminal trial at which he was acquitted on all counts, were part of a high-level plot to smear the former first minister to stop him making a political comeback and rivalling his estranged predecessor.

Alex Salmond lawyer's lettet to Permanent Secretary Leslie Evans 26 June 2018

The new information is revealed in evidence submitted by Mr Salmond to the Holyrood inquiry into his legal battle with Nicola Sturgeon’s government.

The inquiry is looking at how the Scottish Government botched its probe into sexual misconduct claims made against Mr Salmond in 2018.

The former first minister had the exercise set aside in a judicial review after showing it was unlawful and “tainted by apparent bias”.

The Government’s error - appointing an investigating officer who had been in prior contact with his accusers - left taxpayers with a £512,000 bill for Mr Salmond’s costs.

The inquiry today released almost 150 pages of evidence submitted by Mr Salmond via his lawyers, Levy & McRae.

It includes his own legal advice, court papers and letters between his lawyers and Ms Sturgeon’s top official, Permanent Secretary Leslie Evans.

They show Mr salmond’s lawyers repeatedly warned the Government it was acting unlawfully and offered mediation and arbitration to resolve the issue, instead of court.

They also show Mr Salmond’s insistence on absolute secrecy about the probe.

Mr Salmond’s lawyer, David McKie, corresponded with Ms Evans from March 2018 onwards about the case on the former first minister’s behalf.

In his first letter to Ms Evans, dated 18 March 2018, Mr McKie said he had been instructed to act on behalf of Mr Salmond after she wrote him on 7 March informing him of the probe.

Mr McKie noted Ms Evans’s “assurance of confidentiality”, but also asked for “immediate confirmation” that it extended “to the entirety of this process, including, but not limited to, all correspondence, the conduct and content of the investigative process and any conclusions or recommendations made.

“We would seek explicitly confirmation that no aspect of the investigation, or even the fact of an investigation be made public.

“We would further seek assurance that at no stage now, or in the future, any aspect of this investigation by made public.

“We would further seek assurance that no public comment from any member of the Government, whether civil servant or Ministerial, will be made now or in the future, on the existence of this investigation or any part of the content, evidence, recommendations or conclusions arising.”

Mr McKie also asked that Mr Salmond’s name be removed from “all existing papers relating to this matter and anonymised”.

In a second later, dated 26 June 2018, Mr McKie returned to the issue of confidentiality.

He told Ms Evans: “You yourself have recognised that you cannot guarantee the confidentiality of the proceedings.

“There is a real prospect of enormous reputational damage to our client in the event hat confidentiality is preserved.

“Our client’s prospects of standing for public office or obtaining employment or pursuing business opportunities would be hugely damaged.”

In the end, the fact of the investigation was made public after it had concluded by a Daily Record story in August 2018.

Mr Salmond then launched his judicial review, and further details have emerged ever since.

However the substance of the complaints remains secret.