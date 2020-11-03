SCOTLAND is bringing in nearly twice the cases of coronavirus from Blackpool than the rest of Europe combined, new figures show.

Some 189 Scots tested positive for Covid-19 in the week ending October 25 after visiting the popular Lancashire holiday resort.

That’s compared with a total of 107 positive tests among people who returned from countries across the world - including 97 from Europe.

That includes 27 from Turkey, 14 from Spain, ten from Poland, eight from Greece, six each from Germany and Cyprus, five from Italy and Ireland and 16 from other countries.

The 189 Blackpool cases are among 490 that had reported visits to England. On October 14, when Scots were warned against travelling to the seaside town, there were 180 cases in a month where people said they had been in Blackpool.

Some 33 reported having travelled from London, while 28 had been in Yorkshire, 20 were in Manchester, 17 had been in the Lake District and 14 travelled from York.

This comes despite an appeal to Scots over two weeks ago not to ravel to Blackpool after it was linked to a "large and growing" number of Scottish coronavirus cases.

On October 14, Scots were linked to "a large and growing number of cases" of the virus in Scotland, with a specific incident management team set up to deal with them.

Ms Sturgeon said the town was being "mentioned in Test and Protect conversations far more than any other location outside of Scotland", with a particular concern about coach trips.

She said she knew many people would have trips planned for the half-term holidays in October, but said: "If you don't have to travel right now, do not travel."

Blackpool attracts 18 million visitors each year, around a million of them said to be from Scotland.

A spokesperson for Blackpool Council said are the time of the First Minister's appeal that there had not been outbreaks in the local tourism industry, or in the rest of the UK which had been linked back to the town.

Nations currently on Scotland’s quarantine list – meaning returning travellers must self-isolate for 14 days or face a £480 fine – include popular holiday destinations like France, Itayl, Spain and Greece.

Four days ago, Cyprus and Lithuania were added to the quarantine list.

The Scottish government said the the change was due to a "significant" rise in Covid cases and the "associated risk of importation" into Scotland.