ALEX Salmond’s lawyer claimed it would be a “breach of confidence” for Nicola Sturgeon to be told about a sexual misconduct probe even though his client had already done it himself.

The surreal demand for privacy emerged in evidence to the Holyrood inquiry into the former first minister’s legal battle with Ms Sturgeon’s Government.

Mr Salmond told Ms Sturgeon on 2 April 2018 that he was being investigated by her officials over two misconduct complaints made him against him earlier that year.

The former First Minister told his successor at her Glasgow home, and corresponded extensively with her on the subject via WhatsApp.

He also asked to meet her a second time in person at the SNP conference in Aberdeen around 7 June 2018, and Ms Sturgeon agreed.

After agreeing to meet him, the First Minister told her top official, the Permanent Secretary Leslie Evans, about her contact with Mr Salmond for the first time.

Under the Scottish Government’s procedure for handling harassment complaints about former ministers, Ms Sturgeon should not have known about an ongoing probe.

Despite Mr Salmond’s prior contact with Ms Sturgeon about the probe, his lawyer, David McKie of Levy & McRae, wrote to Ms Evans on 13 June 2018 to warn her against telling the First Minister.

He said: “The purpose of this letter is to seek an assurance from you that the strict confidentiality which has governed this process will be preserved whatever the outcome of this matter.

“For the avoidance of doubt, any communication or publication by you of;-

(1) the existence of these proceedings

(2) any purported determination by you

(3) any report from the IO [investigating officer]

(4) any of the evidence she has purported collected,

would be a breach of confidence and a violation of our client’s right to privacy.

“In the event that you do communicate any of these matters to any person (including the First Minister) in a purported application of the 2017 Procedure, you will be doing so in breach of confidence.

“If notwithstanding the above you still take that step, we would separately insist that you impose strict conditions of confidentiality.”

Mr Salmond had the probe set aside in a judicial review in January 2019, showing it had been “tainted by apparent bias”, leaving taxpayers with a £512,000 bill for his costs.

A cross-party committee of MSPs is now investigating what happened, while a separate investigation is looking at whether Ms Sturgeon broke the Scottish ministerial code by not telling Ms Evans about her contact with Ms Evans in a full and timeous manner.