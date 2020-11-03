NICOLA Sturgeon has warned that some parts of Scotland may be forced into the tough level 4 restrictions when the tiered strategy is reviewed next week.

When the tiers were rolled out from Monday, no part of Scotland was placed in level 4 – but North and South Lanarkshire narrowly escaped the tough lockdown despite high numbers of daily cases.

In level 4, schools would continue to open but all non-essential shops as well as restaurants and pubs, gyms and hairdressers would be shut.

Speaking at her daily media briefing, the First Minister warned that “we need to be confident not just that the situation we face right now isn’t deteriorating” but also that “at current levels of intervention, the situation is improving significantly enough”.

She added: “If we are not confident of that, it may be that we can’t move areas down a level, and it may also be that we have to move some areas up a level.

“While we hope this will not be the case, that analysis means we cannot rule out having to move some areas of the country to level 4 for a period.”

READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon needs Treasury clarity over furlough muddle

Ms Sturgeon, said it would be “stupid for any leader” to rule out a full level 4 lockdown being imposed across Scotland, warning she was “not going to treat people like idiots”.

She added: “We are right now in a difficult position in Scotland, but it is not without its encouraging signs.

“We have to satisfy ourselves though that those signs are encouraging enough and going firmly enough in the right direction, so there are some difficult judgments that lie ahead of us.”

But the First Minister stressed that there were signs of cautious optimism despite the high daily case numbers and dozens of deaths still being recorded, insisting that Scotland was “relatively speaking”, in a “strong position”.

Ms Sturgeon said that the prevalence of the virus was less so than other parts of the UK in Scotland, “partly downs to the plan we have been following”.

She added: “The fact that we acted quickly to control the pandemic in September and October means we are now, we think, seeing some encouraging signs in the figures for new cases.”