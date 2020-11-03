The Scotland-born actor and comedian John Sessions has died at the age of 67.

The star, known for regularly appearing on shows like Whose Line Is It Anyway? and working on Spitting Image, enjoyed a career across TV, film and the stage passed.

He passed away in his home on Monday.

In a statement, his agent Alex Irwin said: “It is with great sadness we can confirm that on Monday, the actor John Sessions died at his home in south London.

“He will be hugely missed.”

Mr Sessions also appeared on QI and Have I Got News for You, and had big-screen credits for The Good Shepherd, The Merchant of Venice and The Bounty.

He was also known for his surreal performances on his one-man TV shows.

Recent TV drama credits included Victoria, The Loch and Mr Selfridge.

Sessions had suffered from a heart condition. 