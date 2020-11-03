DOWNING Street has continued to muddy the waters over the Prime Minister’s apparent pledge to offer furlough to devolved governments ‘whenever needed’.

Boris Johnson appeared to announce a change to government policy yesterday in response to a question from Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross over the availability of furlough payments if devolved governments asked for them.

Speaking to MPs last night, The PM said: “ The furlough scheme is a UK-wide scheme. If other parts of the UK decide to go into measures that require the furlough scheme, then of course it is available to them. That has to be right. That applies not just now but of course in the future as well.”

However this morning, Robert Jenrick, communities secretary, said the extension to the furlough scheme would only be available until December 2 and said it was for the Chancellor to decide how it would be rolled out.

Government sources have told The Herald that the Treasury had not worked out the details of the plans for devolved government furlough when the Prime Minister made the announcement last night, and are now scrambling to come up with a plan.

One source said there was now "chaos" in the department, while another admitted the full implications of the furlough extension policy had not been totally thought through because the England lockdown had been rushed due to the weekend leak to the media.

They said: “The policy is not 100% formed. The commitment [to allow an extended furlough should Scotland go into a future lockdown] is there; the full details are not.

"The Treasury got into a panic, asking how do they do it, what about the separate Scottish tax code...?”

The Treasury has not responded to the Herald's repeated requests for details of the plans announced by the Prime Minister, and Nicola Sturgeon has called for urgent clarity over the issue.

The Prime Minister’s spokesman was also pressed for clarity over the plans, but offered no further details.

When asked if Scotland or Wales could have a furlough scheme that only applies to them, he said: "The UK Government will always be there to provide support for all parts of the United Kingdom and you can see our track record on that."

Asked if the Prime Minister misspoke in the Commons when answering Douglas Ross, his official spokesman said: “ The PM set out the position of the government, and you heard me say myself yesterday morning that the furlough scheme is a UK-wide scheme that is available when needed.”

Asked if it meant that “there could be a Scotland-only furlough scheme after December 2 if the Scottish Government ask for it”, he replied: “That's not something that has happened.

“The UK Government has intervened in an unprecedented way.

“It has saved nearly one million jobs in Scotland during this pandemic. The Scottish Government has also benefited from £7.2billion of additional support as a result of the UK government's Barnett guarantee.

“Furlough has always been a UK-wide scheme and the PM has said the government will always be there to provide support to all parts of the UK.”

Asked if the Prime Minister meant it was “all-UK or none” which would be eligible for the furlough scheme, he said: “If other parts of the UK, decided to go into measures which require direct economic support, of course we will make that available to them, as we have done throughout the pandemic.”

Asked to clarify whether the emphasis on a “UK-wide scheme” meant that “Scotland…could not have a furlough scheme that only applies [in Scotland]” he said: “You heard what the Prime Minister said in the House yesterday.

“The UK Government will always be there to provide support for all parts of the United Kingdom and you can see our track record on that.”

As the spokesman briefed journalists, Steve Barclay, chief secretary to the Treasury was updating MPs on the financial plan during lockdown.

He was asked several times by Scottish and Welsh MPs about the details of the PM's commitment.

Alison Thewliss, SNP MP, Conservative MP David Mundell and Welsh Labour MP Tonia Antoniazzi all asked for information on the PM's commitment.

Mr Barclay repeated the statement that the UK Government would "always be there" for "all parts of the UK" and added that the extension of the furlough scheme was possible through the "broad shoulders that the United Kingdom offers".

He said: "It is through that capacity to act as one united Kingdom that we have been able to protect up to a million jobs in Scotland."

In response to David Mundell, Mr Barclay said: "It is through our ability to act on a UK basis that we have been able to offer unprecedented support... Furlough has always been a UK-wide scheme and as the PM said the Government will always be there to provide support to all parts of the United Kingdom."